ADAIR COUNTY — Jayson Omar Perez, 21, of Monte Alto, Texas and Fernando Becerra, Jr., 27, of Weslaco, Texas, were arrested Saturday, Oct. 1 in Stuart after an incident at the AmericInn. The pair was charged with willful injury causing serious injury — a class C felony — after allegedly assaulting a woman by hitting her with beer bottles, kicking and hitting her once she was on the ground.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.

If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos