GUTHRIE COUNTY — Guthrie County voters will have several races among the city and school positions that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 General Election.
In the city of Adair, two are running for mayor, they include Joanne M Byars and John M Larsen. There are four individuals running for two open city council seats: Curtis Gettler, Richard A. Hays, Richard Stanley and Paul Gettler. There are also two vying for one city council vacancy seat: Jim Zimmerline and Jeff Lee.
In the city of Bagley, incumbent Ruth Riley is running for mayor unopposed. Two incumbents, Jennifer Ingles and Deanna Gibson are running for their two open seats. There are also two vacancies on the city council to be filled. John (Scott) Richardson is the only individual on the ballot for that seat.
In the city of Bayard, only incumbent Thomas Wardyn is on the ballot running for his seat as mayor. There are three open city council seats, and three running — the two incumbents are Nathan McAlister and Arnold Kesserlring with Brandon Patrick alson on the ballot.
In the city of Casey, incumbent Nicholas Lindberg is running for mayor unopposed. There are three running for city council, with two open seats. The incumbent is Rich Richter, and the other two individuals Steve Battani and Theresa Schiller. There is also one incumbent — Steve Nolte — running for a vacancy on city council.
In the city of Guthrie Center, incumbent Michael A. Herbert is running for his seat as mayor unopposed. There are two city council seats open and incumbents Carolyn Masters and Chuck Cleveland are running along with William T. Wanger, IV.
In the city of Jamaica, incumbent Tim McDermott is running unopposed for mayor. There are three council seats open and two incumbents are running, Michael Fagen and H.D. Meinecke Jr.
In the city of Menlo, there are three vying for the seat of mayor. They include incumbent Lyle Griswold, along with challengers Carol Sheldahl and Douglas O’Brien. There are also four running for two open council seats — incumbents James Paul Jones and Dorothy Korradi are challenged by Michael Merical and David Jacobsen.
In the city of Panora, the three incumbent council members — Curtis Thornberry, Stan Ladon and Brian Dorset are running unopposed for their seats.
In the city of Stuart, Dick Cook is running for mayor. Five are vying for the three open council seats: David Doely, James Morgan, Ryan Morrison, Cory Kirkpatrick and Kevin Guisinger.
In the city of Yale, incumbent Steve Standton is running for mayor and there are four vying for three seats on the city council. Two incumbents, Richard Kipp and Tim Walker face challengers Clinton Deardorff and John Chase. There is one open council seat to fill a vacancy seat, with incumbent Gerald McComb running.
In school elections, in the Adair-Casey district, there are three board director seats open with seven candidates vying for those seats. They are Amanda Bireline, Lindsay Dinkla, Gretchen Umbaugh, Blair Carney, Jessica Grubbs, Tyler McCorkel and Stacey Wedemeyer.
In Coon Rapids-Bayard School District there are three board seats open with five running. Incumbents Patrick McAlister and Chad Leighty are on the ballot along with Justin Mohr, Randi Cretsinger and Terry Wurzer.
In the Guthrie Center School District, two board seats are open with five running. They are Kris Langgaard, Mike Thomas, Jessica Carney, Brian Sheeder and Laura Robson. There is one board seat to fill a vacancy with the incumbent, Matt VanMeter, running.
In the Panorama School District, there is one seat open in Director District 1, with incumbent Cale Kastner facing challenger Daniel Scott. There is one Director District 2 seat with
Lee White running. In Director District 4 there is one seat open with Mark Cates running.
In the West Central Valley School District a Director District 3 seat is open, with Michael Dickson running. There is one seat open in Director District 4 with Jen Clemetson and Charles Robert Miller running. In Director District 6 one seat is open with Matt Pruitt running. In Director District 7 one seat is open and two are running: Laura Weber and Donny Teague.