OWI June 1-14
State of Iowa versus Brenda Jane Buboltz (OWCR016723) Original charge Operating while under the influence - first offense, dated March 14, 2021, serious misdemeanor; Criminal complaint filed by Atlantic Police Department on April 8, 2021. Preliminary hearing set for June 10. Counsel appointed at state expense on May 20, 2021; Trial information set June 8, 2021 Arraignment on July 12, 2021 and Trial on Aug. 24, 2021. Written arraignment and plea of not guilty, July 15, 2021; Trial continued to Nov. 23, 2021. Trial continued again to Jan. 25, 2022. Trial continued to March 22, 2021 then to April 26, 2022. A criminal verdict of guilty by jury was filed on April 26 with sentencing set for June 7. Order of disposition was filed on June 7. Buboltz was sentenced to seven days in jail and a fine of $1,250
State of Iowa versus Mike Ray Crumm (OWCR016870) Original charge Operating while under the influence - first offense, on Nov. 8, 2021, a simple misdemeanor. Criminal complaint was filed by the Iowa State Patrol, Post 3 on Nov. 8, 2021. Counsel appointed at state expense; Counsel removed, another appointed. Trial information filed on Dec. 2, 2021; Arraignment set for Jan. 10, trial for Feb. 22, 2022. Waived speedy trial and plea of not guilty. Trial continued to May 24, 2022. Order for plea agreement filed May 20, order for continuance filed May 23. A plea agreement was filed on June 2, and waiver of rights and guilty plea filed June 2. Crumm was given a 28 day jail sentence that was then suspended. He was fined $1,250 and given one year of probation. Jail time was concurrent with Audubon County OWCR048924 where he was also charged with Operating while under the influence - first offense for an incident on June 27, 2021. He pled guilty to that charge, received 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, fined $1,250 and given 1 year probation.
State of Iowa versus Jake Anders Olsen (OWCR016956) Original charge Operating while under the influence - first offense a simple misdemeanor, for an offense on March 31, 2022. Criminal charges filed by Atlantic Police Department on March 14. Defendant declined court counsel on March 14, 2022; trial information entered March 29, 2022. Arraignment was set for April 11, 2022, Pretrial for May 2, 2022 and Trial for May 24, 2022. Written arraignment and plea of not guilty filed April 7, 2022; Plea and sentencing set for July 11, 2022. Drunk driving school certificate filed May 9, 2022, substance/medical asssessment/counseling filed May 31, 2022 and order of disposition filed June 1, 2022. Olsen found guilty on a guilty/negotiated voluntary plea, ordered to serve 2 days in jail, time served was 2 days; fined $1,250 and 1/2 waived on proof of drivers license.
State of Iowa versus Hadjii Earpp Covington (OWCR107007) Original Crime Operating while under the influence - second offense, on May 2, 2022, an aggravated misdemeanor; A criminal complaint was filed on May 2, 2022 by the Cass County Sheriff's office. Bond of $500 was posted; An order appointing counsel at state expense was filed May 2, and trial information filed on May 16. Arraignment will be June 6, Pre-trial conference will be July 11 and trial on July 12. A motion for continuing the arraignment was filed on June 2, and the arraignment was continued to June 27.
State of Iowa versus Michelle Nolasco (OWCR017009) Original Crime Original Crime Operating while under the influence - first offense, on March 2, 2022, a simple misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on May 4, 2022 by the Cass County Sheriff. A hearing for initial appearance was held May 17 and an order appointing counsel at state expense was filed on May 17, 2022. Trial information was set June 1 with arraignment on June 27; pre-trial conference on Aug. 1 and Trial on Aug. 23.
State of Iowa versus Adam Ray James Vanderpool (OWCR017009) Original Crime Operating while under the influence - first offense, for an offense dated May 4, 2022, a serious misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on May 5, 2022, by the Atlantic Police Department; Initial appearance was continued to May 17, a preliminary hearing was held on May 17, and trial information set on June 1. The arraignment will be June 27, pretrial conference on Aug. 1 and trial on Aug. 23.
State of Iowa versus Philip Reed Thompson Jr. (OWCR017015) Original Crime was Operating while under the influence - second offense, on May 7, 2022, an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on May 9, 2022 by the Atlantic Police Department. An initial hearing was set for June 2. Trial information was set for arraignment on June 27, pretrial on Aug. 1 and trial on Aug. 23.
State of Iowa versus Joanna Nicole Renee Seagler (OWCR017036) Original crime was Operating while under the influence - first offense, for an offense dated June 1, 2022, a serious misdemeanor. Criminal complaint was filed on June 2 by the Cass County Sheriff's office. A hearing for initial appearance was held on June 2, 2022, and an order appointing counsel at state expense was filed June 2 as well.
State of Iowa versus Cathy Delynn Vasser (OWCR017038) Original crime was Operating while under the influence - first offense, for an offense dated June 5, 2022, a serious misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on June 7 by the Atlantic Police Department.
State of Iowa versus Jordan David Kopp (OWCR017039) Original crime was Operating while under the influence - third offense, for an offense dated June 5, 2022, a Class D Felony. The criminal complaint was filed on June 7 by the Cass County Sheriff's office, and the defendant was to appear on June 14.
State of Iowa versus Ian Joseph Haas (OWCR016991) Original crime was Operating while under the influence - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor on April 15, 2022. The complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on April 18, and the initial appearance was on April 21. Substance and medical assessment/counseling was filed on April 21, and trial information filed May 4. The arraignment was set for May 23, pretrial conference on June 27 and trial for July 12. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on May 12. On June 9 a waiver of rights an plea of guilty was filed, and on June 10, an order of disposition. The sentencing order was vacated, and a sentencing hearing set for July 18.
State of Iowa versus Jeffrey Lee Knight (OWCR017044) Original crime was Operating while under the influence - second offense on June 9, an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on June 9, and counsel was appointed at state expense on June 10. A hearing for preliminary appearance is set for June 30 and the defendant has signed a statement of bond as of June 10.
State of Iowa versus Antonio Billy (OWCR017045) Original crime was Original crime was Operating while under the influence - first offense, for an offense dated June 12, 2022, a serious misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on June 13 by the Atlantic Police Department, and the defendant was released from custody on the same day.