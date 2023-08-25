Overall Supreme Champion Meat Goat
Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Toni Rieck.
Banner Sponsor: United Group Insurance.
Overall Reserve Supreme Champion Meat Goat
Natalie Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Banner Sponsor: Kim Tibken Graphic Design.
Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Doe
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl
Banner Sponsor: Natalye Scholl.
Overall Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Doe
Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Banner Sponsor: R&B Feeds.
FFA Meat and Dairy Goat Awards
Grand Champion Meat Goat
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Trophy Sponsor: Anita Veterinary Clinic LLC.
Reserve Champion Meat Goat
Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. Parents: Doug and Sara Swain.
Trophy Sponsor: R&B Feeds.
Grand Champion Breeding Doe
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Trophy Sponsor: Renew Ag Supply.
Reserve Champion Breeding Doe
Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Locker.
Grand Champion Meat Goat Showmanship
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Kenny Evans.
Reserve Champion Meat Goat Showmanship
Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Trophy Sponsor: J6 Ranch.
Grand Champion Dairy Goat
Lily Johnson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Melissa Johnson.
Trophy Sponsor: Berg Electric.
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat
Lily Johnson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Melissa Johnson.
Trophy Sponsor: Berg Electric.
Champion Rate Of Gain
Collin Evans, Griswold FFA. Parents: Ryan and Jesse Evans.
Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.
FFA Ribbon Awards
Dairy Goat Born Jan-May of current year
Purple: Lily Johnson, Atlantic FFA. Lavender: Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA.
Market Meat Goats
Class 1 – 1. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. 2. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. 3. Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA.
Class 2 – 1. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 2. Collin Evans, Griswold FFA. 3. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA.
Class 3 – 1. Collin Evans, Griswold FFA. 2. Collin Evans, Griswold FFA.
Meat Doe Kids 3-12 Months
Class 1 – 1. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. 2. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA 3. Ryleigh Harrison, Griswold FFA.
Class 2 – 1. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 2. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 3. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA.
Meat Yearling Doe 12-24 Months
Class 1 – 1. Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA. 2. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. 3. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA.
Meat Senior Doe 24 months and older
Class 1 – 1. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 2. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. 3. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA.
4-H Meat Goat Awards
Champion Meat Goat
Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Tony Rieck.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Kenny Evans.
Reserve Champion Meat Goat
Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Trophy Sponsor: Rod and Malena Sothman Family.
Champion Top Rate-of-Gain Meat Goat
Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Plaque Sponsor: Jerry and Kathee McCrory Family.
Champion Senior Breeding Doe
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick & Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner.
Trophy Sponsor: Alan and Nettie Beattie Family.
Reserve Champion Senior Breeding Doe
Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders. Parents: Trevor and Kathern Becker.
Trophy Sponsor: Alan and Nettie Beattie Family.
Champion Yearling Breeding Doe
Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Trophy Sponsor: R&B Feeds.
Reserve Champion Yearling Breeding Doe
Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Trophy Sponsor: Iowa State Troopers Association.
Champion Junior Breeding Doe
Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Trophy Sponsor: Schroder Farms.
Reserve Champion Junior Breeding Doe
Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Toni Rieck.
Trophy Sponsor: Extreme Auto.
Champion Overall Meat Goat Showman
Natalie Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Banner Sponsor: C&J Scholl Farms.
Reserve Champion Overall Meat Goat Showman
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner.
Banner Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.
Champion Senior Meat Goat Showman
Parker Brock, Grove HOT. Parents: Charles and Kristi Brock.
Banner Sponsor: Jerry and Kathee McCrory Family.
Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner.
Banner Sponsor: Derek Sanny.
Runner-Up Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman
Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Banner Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs.
Champion Junior Meat Goat Showman
Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Banner Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.
Runner-Up Champion Junior Meat Goat Showman
Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Banner Sponsor: Stine Seed
Supreme Champion Breeding Doe
Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Trophy Sponsor: Derek Sanny.
Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Doe
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner..
Trophy Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.
Champion Home-Raised Meat Goat
Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.
Reserve Champion Home-Raised Meat Goat
Nolan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Trophy Sponsor: Trinity Carpentry and Seamless Gutter.
Champion Purchased Meat Goat
Ashten Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Toni Rieck.
Trophy Sponsor: Grove HOT 4-H Club.
Reserve Champion Purchased Meat Goat
Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sara Swain.
Trophy Sponsor: Trinity Carpentry and Seamless Gutter.
4-H Dairy Goat Awards
Champion Dairy Goat
Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Trophy Sponsor: Camblin Plumbing and Heating.
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat
Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.
Trophy Sponsor: Milk Unlimited.
Champion Overall Dairy Goat Showman
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Showmanship Award Sponsor: Milk Unlimited.
Champion Junior Dairy Goat Showman
Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.
Showmanship Award Sponsor: Milk Unlimited.
4-H Ribbon Awards
Dairy Goat Born Jan-May of current year
Purple: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin.
Home Raised Meat Goat
Class 1 – Purple: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Oliver Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Hudson Brock, Grove HOT; Oliver Becker, Union Leaders; Parker Brock, Grove HOT; Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin.
Class 2 – Purple: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Ryleigh Harrison, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters.
Class 3 – Purple: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubster. Lavender: Ryanna Harrison, Griswold Clubsters.
Purchased Market Meat Goat
Class 1 – Purple: Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender: Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Blue: Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders.
Class 2 – Purple: Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Lavender: Sadie Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Sadie Becker, Union Leaders.
Class 3 – Purple: Lane Mills, Union Leaders. Lavender: Lane Mills, Union Leaders. Blue: Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders; Lane Mills, Union Leaders.
Meat Doe Kids 3-12 Months
Class 1 – Purple: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Oliver Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Oliver Becker, Union Leaders.
Class 2 – Purple: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters; Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters.
Class 3 – Purple: Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Parker Brock, Grove HOT, Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals.
Class 4 – Purple: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Blue: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters.
Class 5 – Purple: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin.
Meat Yearling Doe, 12-24 Months
Class 1 – Purple: Hudson Brock, Grove HOT.
Class 2 – Purple: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Sadie Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Easton Orstad, Griswold Clubsters.
Class 3 – Purple: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United.
Meat Senior Doe 24 months and older
Class 1 – Purple: Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders. Lavender: Hudson Brock, Grove HOT. Blue: Oliver Brock, Grove HOT; Parker Brock, Grove HOT.