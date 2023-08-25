Overall Supreme Champion Meat Goat

Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Toni Rieck.

Banner Sponsor: United Group Insurance.

Overall Reserve Supreme Champion Meat Goat

Natalie Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Banner Sponsor: Kim Tibken Graphic Design.

Overall Supreme Champion Breeding Doe

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl

Banner Sponsor: Natalye Scholl.

Overall Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Doe

Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Banner Sponsor: R&B Feeds.

FFA Meat and Dairy Goat Awards

Grand Champion Meat Goat

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Trophy Sponsor: Anita Veterinary Clinic LLC.

Reserve Champion Meat Goat

Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. Parents: Doug and Sara Swain.

Trophy Sponsor: R&B Feeds.

Grand Champion Breeding Doe

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Trophy Sponsor: Renew Ag Supply.

Reserve Champion Breeding Doe

Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Locker.

Grand Champion Meat Goat Showmanship

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Kenny Evans.

Reserve Champion Meat Goat Showmanship

Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Trophy Sponsor: J6 Ranch.

Grand Champion Dairy Goat

Lily Johnson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Melissa Johnson.

Trophy Sponsor: Berg Electric.

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat

Lily Johnson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff and Melissa Johnson.

Trophy Sponsor: Berg Electric.

Champion Rate Of Gain

Collin Evans, Griswold FFA. Parents: Ryan and Jesse Evans.

Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.

FFA Ribbon Awards

Dairy Goat Born Jan-May of current year

Purple: Lily Johnson, Atlantic FFA. Lavender: Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Blue: Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA.

Market Meat Goats

Class 1 – 1. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. 2. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. 3. Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA.

Class 2 – 1. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 2. Collin Evans, Griswold FFA. 3. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA.

Class 3 – 1. Collin Evans, Griswold FFA. 2. Collin Evans, Griswold FFA.

Meat Doe Kids 3-12 Months

Class 1 – 1. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. 2. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA 3. Ryleigh Harrison, Griswold FFA.

Class 2 – 1. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 2. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 3. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA.

Meat Yearling Doe 12-24 Months

Class 1 – 1. Nollan Smith, Griswold FFA. 2. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA. 3. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA.

Meat Senior Doe 24 months and older

Class 1 – 1. Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. 2. Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. 3. Trista Swain, Griswold FFA.

4-H Meat Goat Awards

Champion Meat Goat

Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Tony Rieck.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory of Kenny Evans.

Reserve Champion Meat Goat

Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Trophy Sponsor: Rod and Malena Sothman Family.

Champion Top Rate-of-Gain Meat Goat

Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Plaque Sponsor: Jerry and Kathee McCrory Family.

Champion Senior Breeding Doe

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick & Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner.

Trophy Sponsor: Alan and Nettie Beattie Family.

Reserve Champion Senior Breeding Doe

Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders. Parents: Trevor and Kathern Becker.

Trophy Sponsor: Alan and Nettie Beattie Family.

Champion Yearling Breeding Doe

Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Trophy Sponsor: R&B Feeds.

Reserve Champion Yearling Breeding Doe

Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Trophy Sponsor: Iowa State Troopers Association.

Champion Junior Breeding Doe

Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Trophy Sponsor: Schroder Farms.

Reserve Champion Junior Breeding Doe

Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Toni Rieck.

Trophy Sponsor: Extreme Auto.

Champion Overall Meat Goat Showman

Natalie Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Banner Sponsor: C&J Scholl Farms.

Reserve Champion Overall Meat Goat Showman

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner.

Banner Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.

Champion Senior Meat Goat Showman

Parker Brock, Grove HOT. Parents: Charles and Kristi Brock.

Banner Sponsor: Jerry and Kathee McCrory Family.

Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner.

Banner Sponsor: Derek Sanny.

Runner-Up Champion Intermediate Meat Goat Showman

Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Banner Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs.

Champion Junior Meat Goat Showman

Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Banner Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.

Runner-Up Champion Junior Meat Goat Showman

Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Banner Sponsor: Stine Seed

Supreme Champion Breeding Doe

Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Trophy Sponsor: Derek Sanny.

Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Doe

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers, and Chrissy Kirchner..

Trophy Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.

Champion Home-Raised Meat Goat

Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.

Reserve Champion Home-Raised Meat Goat

Nolan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Trophy Sponsor: Trinity Carpentry and Seamless Gutter.

Champion Purchased Meat Goat

Ashten Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Parents: Walter and Toni Rieck.

Trophy Sponsor: Grove HOT 4-H Club.

Reserve Champion Purchased Meat Goat

Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Parents: Doug and Sara Swain.

Trophy Sponsor: Trinity Carpentry and Seamless Gutter.

4-H Dairy Goat Awards

Champion Dairy Goat

Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Trophy Sponsor: Camblin Plumbing and Heating.

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat

Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin Parents: Chris and Jodi Scholl.

Trophy Sponsor: Milk Unlimited.

Champion Overall Dairy Goat Showman

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Showmanship Award Sponsor: Milk Unlimited.

Champion Junior Dairy Goat Showman

Greyson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Ryan and Windy Smith.

Showmanship Award Sponsor: Milk Unlimited.

4-H Ribbon Awards

Dairy Goat Born Jan-May of current year

Purple: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin.

Home Raised Meat Goat

Class 1 – Purple: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Oliver Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Hudson Brock, Grove HOT; Oliver Becker, Union Leaders; Parker Brock, Grove HOT; Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin.

Class 2 – Purple: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Ryleigh Harrison, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters.

Class 3 – Purple: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubster. Lavender: Ryanna Harrison, Griswold Clubsters.

Purchased Market Meat Goat

Class 1 – Purple: Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender: Trista Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Blue: Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders.

Class 2 – Purple: Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United. Lavender: Sadie Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Sadie Becker, Union Leaders.

Class 3 – Purple: Lane Mills, Union Leaders. Lavender: Lane Mills, Union Leaders. Blue: Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders; Lane Mills, Union Leaders.

Meat Doe Kids 3-12 Months

Class 1 – Purple: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Oliver Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Oliver Becker, Union Leaders.

Class 2 – Purple: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters; Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters.

Class 3 – Purple: Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Parker Brock, Grove HOT, Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals.

Class 4 – Purple: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Blue: Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters.

Class 5 – Purple: Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin.

Meat Yearling Doe, 12-24 Months

Class 1 – Purple: Hudson Brock, Grove HOT.

Class 2 – Purple: Braxton Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Lavender: Sadie Becker, Union Leaders. Blue: Easton Orstad, Griswold Clubsters.

Class 3 – Purple: Grayson Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Lavender: Nollan Smith, Griswold Clubsters. Blue: Kailey Swain, Pleasant-Noble United.

Meat Senior Doe 24 months and older

Class 1 – Purple: Sawyer Becker, Union Leaders. Lavender: Hudson Brock, Grove HOT. Blue: Oliver Brock, Grove HOT; Parker Brock, Grove HOT.

