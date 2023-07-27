Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 24, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rexon Teruo, 18, of Atlantic, on the charges of burglary third degree (two counts), theft third Degree, carry weapons while intoxicated, unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, theft fifth degree, criminal mischief fifth degree and public intoxication. Teruo was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On July 21, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Brix, 43, of Marne, on the charges of drug trafficking, drug tax stamp violation, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense. Brix was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On July 19, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Topham, 29, of Griswold, on a warrant for child endangerment. Topham turned himself in to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On July 17, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Klindt, 55, of Griswold, on a warrant for Theft 5th Degree. Klindt was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On July 15, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aron Dark, 41, of Kansas City, Mo., on the charges of OWI second offense and child endangerment. Dark was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.