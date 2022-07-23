State of Iowa versus Chasity Anne Mathison AGCR016850 (CASS)
Original charge of theft in the third degree was an aggravated misdemeanor for an offense on Feb. 1, 2021. The criminal complaint was filed by the Cass County Sheriff on Oct. 15, 2021, committing theft in the third by taking property with a value exceeding of $750, but not exceeding $1,500. According to online court records, the defendant took cash from her employer for services rendered but not deposited; had work done on her own vehicle, but didn't create an invoice for it, and did not pay for it. She was charged with third degree theft for committing theft of $1,172.09.
Arraignment was set for Dec. 6, 2021 with a jury trial set for Jan. 25. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Dec. 6, 2021. The trial was continued to Feb. 22 on Jan. 25. On Feb. 18, the trial was continued again, to March 22 and then to May 24 and July 12. On June 27, defendant filed a waiver of rights and plea of guilty and the judge filed an order of dispostion.
On June 27, the defendant was charged a civil penalty of $855, and shall pay victim restitution. Also the defendant is placed on informal probation for one year. The defendant shall also pay all court costs, attorney fees and surcharges.
State of Iowa versus Tamora McGee AGCR016915 (CASS)
Original charges are assault with intent to cause serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, for an offense dated Jan. 30. The criminal complaint was filed with the Atlantic Police Department on Jan. 31. On Jan. 30 at 1:19 a.m. officers responded to a call regarding an assault that took place at Kings Apartment. Meeting with Maryam Ruiz and her mother Kim Ruiz. Maryam was taken to the hospital where she was questioned. She said she had gone to a party earlier and brought her own bottle, but also drank out of someone elses. She said she remembered crying to her friends, then was in the hallway, and Maria and Tamora were physically assaulting her. Her injuries were documented. Maria Mullenberg and Tamora McGee were charged with assault. A no contact order was set in place. Arraignment was set for March 28, trial on May 24. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on March 7, and the trial was continued to July 12. A written plea of guilty was filed with the clerk, and an order of dispostion was filed on June 26. The charge was amended to assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, and defendant was to pay all fines, costs, fees and restitution. The defendant was also put on one year of formal probation. The civil penalty to be paid was $430.
State of Iowa versus Thomas Williamson Bruning AGCR016959 (CASS)
Original charge of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, for an incident on March 16. On March 16 during a traffic stop for multiple violations, law enforcement found the driver to be barred, and have multiple suspensions. The driver was arrested and $2,000 bond was posted. Arraignment was set for April 25, with pretrial conference on May 23 and trial on June 28.
Arraignment was continued to May 2. Trial was set for July 12 and on June 24 a waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed. The defendant was assessed a fine in the amount of $2,000. His license was revoked and he was ordered to pay any penalties and surcharges along with attorney fees.
State of Iowa versus Shane Robert Seagler AGCR016987 (CASS)
The original charge of keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, was an aggravated misdemeanor on an offense dated Feb. 18. The criminal complaint was filed on April 15, by the Atlantic Police Department. On Feb. 18, law enforcement was notified that an informant was able to purchase controlled substances. The informant went to an apartment known to be rented by the defendant, and was able to purchase controlled substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. Arraignment was set for July 25; Pretrial conference for Aug. 22 and trial for Sept. 27. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on July 19.
State of Iowa versus Damien K. Goode AGCR017017 (CASS)
The original charge was eluding, speed over 25 over the limit. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor for an offense dated May 10. The criminal complaint was filed by Iowa State Patrol Post 3. On May 10, law enforcement advised he checked the speed of a sport bike at 118 mph on Interstate 80 in Adair County. The bike passed a law enforcement vehicle and the bike was checked at 161 mph. The law enforcement vehicle was able to pace the bike at 148mph. At about the 64 mile marker the bike began to smoke badly and the driver pulled over and was taken into custody. The defendant was was charged with eluding-speed over 25 over limit (321.279(2)(a), acts prohibited on fully controlled-access facilities(321.366), Speed-148mph in 70mph zone(321.285)and failure to provide proof of security against liability driving
without liability coverage (321.20b). Mr. Goode was booked into Cass County Sheriffs Office without incident. Arraignment was set for July 11, and a trial for Aug. 23. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on June 22.
State of Iowa versus Cole Jacob Benton AGCR017035 (CASS)
The original charge of driving while barred, for an offense dated May 31, an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed by Iowa State Patrol Post 3 on May 31. Law enforcement stopped a vehicle with a passenger tail light out, defendant didn't have a license. Arraignment was set for July 11, pretrial conference for Aug. 1 and trial for Aug. 23. A waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed on July 11. The court found the defendant guilty and assessed a fine of $2,000 along with court costs, penalties and surcharges.