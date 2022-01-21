CASS COUNTY — Vanessa Strazdas, 46, was arrested for OWI/first offense early Sunday, Jan. 16, and preliminary hearing in her case is set for Feb. 4.
Strazdas, the Cass County Attorney, has served in that office since February 2019, after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of former County Attorney Michael Hooper as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District.
She was booked into the Cass County Jail after her arrest, and was released on her own recognizance several hours later.
According to online court records, on Monday, Jan. 17, Strazdas filed an application for counsel and financial statement; the criminal complaint regarding the OWI arrest was filed by the Cass County Sheriff’s office and a hearing for initial appearance was held. Magistrate E. Checketts set the preliminary hearing date for Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.