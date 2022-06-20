State of Iowa versus John Joseph Kelly, of Las Vegas, Nev. (STA0047302) Original charge of no valid drivers license, for an offense on April 19, a scheduled violation; found guilty by the court and charged fine, costs and surcharge, totaling $503.50
State of Iowa versus Dmitry Startsev, of Aventura, Fla. (ST00437305) Original charge of hours of service violation, a scheduled violation for an offense on April 19, found guilty by court and charged costs, fine and surcharge totaling $175.75
State of Iowa versus Edwin Davila Leon, of Milwaukee, Wis. (STA0047309) Original charge: Speeding Over 55 Zone (6 through 10 Over) for an offense that was dated April 20, a scheduled violation. Defendant was found guilty by the court and charged with costs, fine and surcharge, for a total of $149.88.
State of Iowa versus Yareni Aguilarroldan, of Sunnyvale, Calif., (STA0047310) Original charge: Speeding Over 55 Zone (1 through 5 Over) for an offense dated April 20, a scheduled violation. Defendant found guilty by court and charged a fine, costs and surcharge totaling $106.75
State of Iowa versus Hunter Don Dennis, of Casey (STA0047347) Original charge: Speeding 55 Or Under Zone (16 through 20 Over) a scheduled violation, for an offense on April 25. The defendant was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and charged $193 in costs, fine and surcharges.
State of Iowa versus Daniel Joseph Lornitis, of Evanston, Ill. (STA0047364) Original charge: Speeding Over 55 Zone (16 through 20 Over) a scheduled violation, for an offense on April 24. Defendant was found guilty by the court and charged $262 in costs, fine and surcharges.
State of Iowa versus Jennifer Christian Osgood, of Austin, Texas (STA0047365) Original charge: Speeding Over 55 Zone (1 through 5 Over) a scheduled violation, for an offense that occurred on April 28. Defendant was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea and charged costs, fine and surcharges totaling $89.50
State of Iowa versus Timothy Myers Watson of Polk City (STA0047383) Original charge Depositing Or Throwing Litter On Highway by scheduled violation for an offense on April 29. Defendant was found guilty in a negotiated, voluntary plea and charged $158.50 in costs, fine and surcharge
State of Iowa versus Christopher Lesonger Mckiver Jr of Killeen, Texas (STA0047392) Original charge: no valid drivers license for an offense on April 30, a scheduled violation. Defendant was found guilty by the court and charged $503.50 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa versus Jessica Gayle Smith, of Anita, (STA0047410) Original charge: Operating Non-Registered Vehicle for an offense on May 3, 2022; a scheduled violation. Defendant was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea, and charged $135 in costs, fine and surcharge
State of Iowa versus David Allen Squires, of Griswold, (STA0047418) Original charge: Failure To Maintain Or Use Safety Belts — Adult, a scheduled violation, for an offense on April 26. Defendant was found guilty by the court and charged $175.75
State of Iowa versus Abigail Mary Dowd, of Des Moines, (STA0047420) Original charge: Failure To Maintain Or Use Safety Belts — Adult, a scheduled violation, for an offense dated May 2. Defendant was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea and charged $135.50
State of Iowa versus Anthony Israel Yaquian Davila, of Des Moines, (STA0047421) Original charge: Failure To Maintain Or Use Safety Belts — Adult, a scheduled violation, for an offense dated April 27, found guilty by the court and charged $175.75
State of Iowa versus Pablo Flores Reyes, of Omaha, (STA0047423) Original charge: No Valid Driver’s License, a scheduled violation, for an offense dated May 6. Defendant was found guilty on a negotiated/voluntary plea, and charged $354
State of Iowa versus Pablo Flores Reyes, of Omaha, (STA0047424) Original charge: Speeding Ovr 55 Zone (1Thru 5 Over) — a scheduled violation, for an offense dated May 6. Defendant was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea and charged $89.50