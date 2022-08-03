ATLANTIC — Daniel Warren Duranceau, of Atlantic, facing a trial on Tuesday, Aug. 2, has pled guilty to a charge of assault, a simple misdemeanor, was fined $105 and a no contact order in the case was extended for one year.

