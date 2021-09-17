On Saturday evening Sept. 11, Denise O'Brien was honored at the Rodale Institute in Emmaus, Penn. with the Organic Pioneer Award. Established in 2011, Rodale Institute’s Organic Pioneer Awards honors research scientists, farmers, and business leaders who are leading the movement towards an organic planet.
O'Brien and her husband Larry Harris chose not to attend the ceremony given the current situation with COVID and the Delta variant.
"I am honored to receive this award for activism," O'Brien stated, "my husband Larry Harris was my introduction to organic farming and deserves to be honored by this award along with me."
O'Brien is a farmer and community activist from Atlantic. She is the co-founder of Women Food and Agriculture Network and past Chair of the Board of Directors for Pesticide Action Network of North America. She also helped found and served on the board of Sustainable Iowa Land Trust, an organization that helps establish beginning farmers and uses easements to preserve land for food production in Iowa. She currently serves on the board of the Iowa Organic Association, is the Chair for the Cass County Democratic Party and is an Assistant Soil and Water Commissioner. O’Brien served as an Agriculture Advisor in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012 and used that experience to deepen her knowledge of women farmers on an international level. She has farmed with her husband, Larry Harris, for 45 years and maintains seventeen acres of the original Harris farm, five of which are in certified organic fruit and vegetable production incorporating a high tunnel and greenhouse for starter plants as well as turkeys. O'Brien loves the physical and mental challenge that organic vegetable production offers her aging body.