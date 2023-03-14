On March 9, at about 3 p.m., a 1995 Toyota Camry traveling north on M47 south of Irwin crossed the center lines, entered the southbound lanes and struck a transport van according to a State Patrol release. The driver of the Camry was identified as Grant Gaer, 20, he was fatally injured during the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of the transport van, driven by Galen Dean Gaer, 74, were uninjured.
