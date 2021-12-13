ATLANTIC - Athletics and other school organized activities are important, especially to the young people participating, and while high school teams and other activities have the support of the Booster Club and other organizations, middle schoolers often must rely on ‘hand me downs’ from the high school and other organizations to supply uniforms. Nick Harris of Atlantic knew first hand how kids in middle school sports and activities were willing to do their best but he had an idea to try to help them out just a little more.
“The (high school gear) comes after years of use and is all sized for HS aged kids, not MS,” Harris said. “The boys and girls basketball team were even sharing uniforms. I wanted to change this. Middle School is your first chance to officially be a ‘Trojan’ and I wanted our kids to look as good as anyone else in the conference. There is something to the old adage, ‘Look Good, Play Good.’ Basically I just want our kids to start off on the right foot.”
“Having been from Atlantic and been through our middle school, I knew that there was never a renewal system put into place for (middle school) sports and activities uniforms and warm up gear,” said Harris.
And that led to him putting together a fund-raiser for middle school activities.
He started with the sale of hats that he designed and had made by A+ Designs.
“This raised a little bit of money, so I had an online store opened to again sell the hats for the fund-raiser, and it again generated a small amount of money but not nearly enough,” he said. Harris started going to businesses around Atlantic, talking about the situation and what he hoped to accomplish.
Long story short, he said, with the help of a variety of donors, he was able to raise $11,650 for the Middle School and Booster Club. “The basketball teams will have new uniforms this year and the wrestling team will be performing in new singlets. After these purchases there will still be a good amount of money for the MS or Booster Club to create an account that is solely for MS Activities with a focus on uniform and gear replacement,” he said.
Donating to the cause were Rolling Hills Bank and Trust, Brocker Karns and Karns Insurance, NAPA, Elkhart Plastics, Lee Saathoff Family, Haley Harris, Esthetician, AM COHRON, Nishna Valley Dental, Roland Funeral Home, Stu and Janelle Turner, TFred/Trevor Frederickson Memorial, Christina Bateman, Little Trojan Wrestling Club, Nick Harris Family, Denise Barlow and a few silent donors.