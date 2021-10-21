ATLANTIC — This year’s News Telegraph Costume Contest will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, with downtown Trick or Treating planned to follow. Citywide Trick or Treating is set for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
The costume contest will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the shelter in the Atlantic city park and it is open to boooo-ys and ghouls of all ages.
Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m., judging will be 3:45-4 p.m. and awards will be announced, photos taken and prizes awarded following judging.
Registration is very easy. Show up, pick up a number for each participant and find out where each category will stand to be judged.
To simplify the process this year there are three categories: Ages 0-6; Ages 7-12 and Ages 13 and up (this does include adults). Groups will also be judged.
You must be standing in the right group by age, holding up your number in order to be judged — judges will judge groups first, then will judge age groups.
Prizes will be awarded and in order to pick up your prize you will need to bring your number, with entrant’s information filled out to get your photo taken for the paper.
A special treat — cookies donated by Costume Contest Co-Sponsor, Hy-Vee in Atlantic — will be handed out after judging.
Trick or Treating hours in Atlantic are from 4-5:30 p.m. in downtown Atlantic, following the contest on Thursday, and on Sunday, Oct. 31 citywide Trick or Treating will be from 50-7:30 p.m.