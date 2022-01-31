EXIRA — A special meeting, including discussion of a housing project will continue but the meeting date has been changed. The meeting will now be held Monday, Feb. 7, according to Exira City Clerk Lexi Christensen.
City officials in Exira, and other southwest Iowa towns, have talked about a shortage of available housing, and the Exira Council is looking at a project to build houses to encourage people to move in.
The council has been working with Clint Fichter, city manager, and were looking at lots located east of the Dollar General, where the former Exira Elementary School had been.
City attorney Clint Fichter said the plan was to acquire land and build four houses using Iowa Workforce Housing funds supplemented with TIFF financing. The houses would be valued at about $250,000.
According to the Iowa Workforce Housing Fund website, the program helps with construction or rehabilitation of housing, with a limit of $1 million per project.
The council will also discuss the budget during the meeting that will take place in the Exira City Hall.
The work session is now planned for Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. to discuss the issue.