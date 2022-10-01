COUNCIL BLUFFS — Kevin Charles Kersten, 53, of Harlan was sentenced to seven years in prison following a plea for a charge of receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
