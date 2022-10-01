COUNCIL BLUFFS — Kevin Charles Kersten, 53, of Harlan was sentenced to seven years in prison following a plea for a charge of receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos