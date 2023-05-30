Cass County Sheriff
Arrest
On May 24, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick James Barrett Jr., 32, of Glenwood, on a violation of probation warrant. Barrett was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On May 20, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor James Gardner, 30, of Wray, Colo., on the charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts. Gardner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On May 20, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Micheal Daugherty, 25, of Red Oak, on the charge of driving while barred. Daugherty was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On May 19, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chance Eldon Kline, 20, of Griswold, on the charge of OWI 1st Offense. Kline was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On May 19, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Lee Farley, 41, of Des Moines, on a warrant for violation of probation. Farley was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On May 19, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Christopher Lary, 51, of Massena, on warrants for failure to appear. Lary was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.