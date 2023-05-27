The Cass County Master Gardener group is hosting its annual bus tour again in 2023. This year’s trip is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, departing from the Cass County Fairgrounds in Atlantic at 7 a.m. and returning around 6:30 p.m. The trip will be visiting gardens in and around Lincoln Neb., with stops to include The Sunken Garden, the Hamann Rose Garden and the Backyard Farmer Garden on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Following lunch, and an optional ice cream treat at the UNL Dairy store, the bus will stop at several nurseries and greenhouses in the Lincoln Area before heading home. A boxed lunch will be provided to all participants with a choice of roasted turkey or ham and swiss sandwich.

