ATLANTIC - A trial for Anthony Asay, 20, of Atlantic, charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D Felony; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, has been continued to September.

