Cass County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
On May 1, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bill Stockwell, 28, of Atlantic, on the charges of driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and a weapons violation. Stockwell was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On April 29, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Bashor, 46, of Atlantic, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Bashor was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On April 30, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Donald Logemann, Jr., 20, of Bridgewater, due to an outside warrant. Logemann was held on his Pottawattamie County arrest warrant until Pott arrived to pick him up the following day.
On May 4, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dalton James Cormeny, 31, of Fontanelle, for violation of probation. Cormeny was held on no bond until his appearance in District Court.
On May 5, Greenfield Police arrested Tlee Jo Jones, 33, of Greenfield, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of prescription drug offense-first violation. Jones was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On May 5, Greenfield Police arrested Chevy Van Sauer, 33, of Greenfield, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of prescription drug offense-first violation. Sauer was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On May 5, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Alan Robertson, 43, of Greenfield, due to arrest warrant. Robertson was held on $1,000 cash only.
On May 6, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordanne Beardsley, 29, of Fontanelle, for violation of a no contact order-domestic. Beardsley was held on $300 cash only.
On May 6, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jasmine Ray Blaylock, 38, of Greenfield, violation of a no contact order-domestic. Blaylock was held on $300 cash only.
On May 6, Greenfield Police arrested Jeffery Dewane Ott, 29, of Greenfield, for public intoxication. Ott plead guilty, was sentenced to time served and released.