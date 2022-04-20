Atlantic High School students are planning a trip to Costa Rica this summer.
To help raise funds for the trip, a canned food drive is taking place.
All K-12 students are collecting food through the end of the week, but on Saturday, the community will be asked to be involved.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., students enrolled in Spanish courses at the high school will be going into the community to collect donations door-to-door. Donations may be made in person or, for those residents wishing to participate but won't be home, the items may be left outside the door.
Jackson McLaren, a junior enrolled in Dan Vargason's Spanish III class, explained that once the collections are made, the items will be taken to HyVee Food Store, where the total value will be added up. The receipts will be taken to class donors, who will then match half of what was donated; for instance, if $4,000 in food was donated, the donors and sponsors will match $2,000.
McLaren said the cost of the trip per student is around $3,000, a figure that does not include extra spending money, getting a passport and other essentials. About 30 students are expected to join Vargason and fellow Spanish teacher Trisha Niceswanger, along with other chaperones for the trip.
This year's trip, a 10-day trip, will take place in late July. The trip includes a number of "mini-tours," including those for mountains and volcanoes.
"It's more of a hands-on learning. You get to go to another country where there's primarily Spanish speakers and if you get to experience that that'll really help," he said.
Ongoing has been an effort by all K-12 classes to collect food through Friday. The class with the highest total amount of donations will get a pizza party via the Atlantic Pizza Ranch.