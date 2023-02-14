STUART –As warmer weather approaches, it’s important to remember that property crimes often increase. Officials with the Stuart Police remind residents to remember to lock doors on your house and vehicles, remove valuables from vehicles and yards, and install lights and cameras in places where valuables are stored outside. Remember almost all vehicle burglaries occur to unlocked vehicles.
Stuart Police: Property crimes could be on the rise along with temperatures
