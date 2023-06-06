Emergency Light

Red Emergency Lights

An SUV driver was injured in a roll-over accident north of Atlantic, on Interstate 80 on Sunday, June 4 at about 11:10 a.m.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags