GRISWOLD — Mike and Donna Brahms and family, of 3 Bee Farms, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring agritourism, hydroponics, marketing and more on Sunday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m., on their farm near Griswold (14922 535th St.).
The event – "A Little Bit of Everything: Hydroponic Tomatoes, Farmers Markets and Agritourism" – is free and will include light refreshments. RSVPs are appreciated by June 21. To sign up, visit practicalfarmers.org/field-days or call Debra Boekholder at (515) 232-5661. The field day is sponsored by Iowa Farmers Union.
Due to the presence of livestock on the farm, attendees must also adhere to PFI's biosecure event policy, which includes wearing clean footwear and clothes that have not been worn on other farms with livestock or livestock buildings, or around a dense population of wild birds. Full guidelines for attending PFI's biosecure events are available at practicalfarmers.org/biosecure-event-policy.
With multigenerational support in their family, Mike and Donna grow vegetables in the field and in high tunnels, including hydroponic tomatoes. They also manage a 1,000-tree apple orchard; host school field trips, tours and seasonal on-farm events; and sell at farmers markets in multiple towns in their part of the state.
During the field day, they will share how they make all these pieces of their diverse operation work from season to season. Guests will tour the farm, learn about hydroponic production and hear how the Brahms direct-market their produce while managing a small, diversified farm.
Full event details are available at practicalfarmers.org/a-little-of-everything-hydroponic-tomatoes-farmers-markets-and-agritourism.
This event is part of Practical Farmers' 2022 field day season, which includes 41 events hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum. Attendees can expect a welcoming atmosphere, a spirit of curiosity, a culture of mutual respect and farmers openly sharing their knowledge and experience.
The full roster of events – along with additional information about PFI field day policies and logistics – is available at practicalfarmers.org/field-days. For questions, contact the PFI office at info@practicalfarmers.org or (515) 232-5661.
Practical Farmers' 2022 field days are supported by Level A sponsors Albert Lea Seed; BioTill Cover Crops; Grain Millers Inc.; Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance; Iowa State University Department of Agronomy; Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; MOSA Certified Organic; Nori Carbon Removal; P&K Midwest; Sinclair Tractor; Sunderman Farm Management; and Van Wall Equipment.
###
About Practical Farmers:
Practical Farmers of Iowa works to equip farmers to build resilient farms and communities. Our values include: welcoming everyone; farmers leading the exchange of experience and knowledge; curiosity, creativity, collaboration and community; resilient farms now and for future generations; and stewardship of land and resources. To learn more, visit http://practicalfarmers.org.