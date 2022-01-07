ADAIR COUNTY — Adair County Deputy Josh Armstrong, a two and a half year veteran with the Adair County Sheriff’s office has been identified by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as the officer involved in a shooting following a chase on the evening of Dec. 29. The Iowa DCI also identified three new charges filed on Charles R. Bradshaw of Jefferson, the accused subject in the incident.
The charges include attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a police officer and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
At about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, a Stuart police officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the subject took off and a pursuit began. In addition to the Stuart Police, the Greenfield Police, Guthrie County Sheriff’s office and the Adair County Sheriff’s office assisted in the pursuit which ended up in rural Adair County.
The suspect’s vehicle abruptly turned around in the roadway and a Stuart police officer was unable to stop, striking the suspect’s vehicle. It continued a short distance, striking a Guthrie County deputy’s vehicle, and came to a stop.
While this was going on, an Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot from the suspect vehicle. The deputy exited his car just as the suspect’s vehicle became disabled and he observed that the suspect had a handgun. The deputy did fire his service weapon, and struck the suspect in both arms, causing non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as Charles R. Bradshaw II of Jefferson, was taken into custody. A black 9mm handgun and spent shell casing was recovered from the vehicle he was driving, along with a substance believed to be meth. Bradshaw was previously convicted of felony drug charges in Missouri. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, where he was treated for his injuries, and released a short time later. He was then transported to the Adair County jail, and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.
The Iowa DCI was requested to investigate the officer involved shooting, and the Adair County Deputy was placed on administrative leave.