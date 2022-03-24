ATLANTIC — A hearing in the case of Alison Dorsey of Anita — facing first degree murder and child endangerment charges for the death of an infant in her care — has been continued to April 19.
A jury trial has been set for June 20 and that date hasn’t been changed at this time, however there has been a motion for a change of venue filed on Nov. 16.
Dorsey’s first trial ended in a mistrial in November after the jury deadlocked and was unable to reach a verdict.
Dorsey is charged with the death of an infant that was in her care in October 2019.
The infant she was caring for at her daycare was found unresponsive, with breathing difficulties and went limp. CPR was administered but the child died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Both charges are felonies. Murder in the first degree is a Class A felony, child endangerment death is a Class B felony.
In Iowa, a Class A Felony carries a mandatory life sentence with no change of parole or probation, while a Class B Felony — for child endangerment resulting in death — is punishable by up to 50 years imprisonment.