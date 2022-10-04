Pick Up Truck

This dashcam photo shows the white short-bed pickup believed to have struck the ambulance on Wednesday.

ATLANTIC — Law enforcement officials are still looking for a white pickup truck that is suspected of striking an ambulance Wednesday.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos