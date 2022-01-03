CASS COUNTY - An early morning traffic stop led to a chase through Cass County at speeds from 70-80 miles per hour starting at about 12:20 a.m.
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh McLaren said he had attempted to stop a Ford F250 with no license plate for speeding. The stop was along Highway 71 just south of Lorah Road, and the driver of the pickup tried to evade law enforcement, heading westbound on Boston Road, southbound on Dunbar Road, and over to Olive street at speeds around 80 miles per hour.
The vehicle then went south along Olive Street, and entered the city of Atlantic, continuing southbound through town at speeds around 70 miles per hour. The vehicle left Atlantic traveling south on Olive Street, continuing at speeds near 80 miles per hour for about nine miles to Richland Road, before turning westbound on Richland to 590th, turning southbound there and traveling to Yankton Road, where it turned westbound on Yankton. It was found about 12:44 a.m. unoccupied, at a residence west of 590th and Yankton.
As of this report, no arrests have been made, but McLaren said the incident remains under investigation, and law enforcement is pretty sure they know who the driver was. Charges are likely to be filed in the next few days.
Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s office during the incident were the Atlantic Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Audubon, Montgomery and Shelby county sheriff’s departments.