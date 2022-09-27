ATLANTIC — An Atlantic man driving a stolen pickup truck struck a house at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic early Sunday morning causing an estimated $50,000 in damages.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic officer on leave after misconduct, perjury charges filed
- Atlantic Homecoming Today!
- PREP VOLLEYBALL REPORT: Trojans dominate at the net, down Denison-Schleswig
- PREP FOOTBALL: ADM distances itself from Atlantic in 2nd half
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Homecoming, ADM call for Trojans
- Area monument business opens branch in Atlantic
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
- Burn for books
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojan volleyball picks up home split
- Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.