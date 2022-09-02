Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.