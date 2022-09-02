Temporary Classroom

Students are working in one of the temporary classrooms in use during construction.

AUDUBON — When the general contractor pulled out of the Audubon high school/middle school project unexpectedly, Superintendent Eric Trager and the Audubon school board had to take action to replace the contractor — resulting in an $800,000 plus difference between the original contract price, and the low bid the board approved from a Red Oak contractor. After mediation,Trager said that he was pleased to be able to not only make up the difference through mediation but also be held harmless with regard to legal fees for that mediation.

