AUDUBON — When the general contractor pulled out of the Audubon high school/middle school project unexpectedly, Superintendent Eric Trager and the Audubon school board had to take action to replace the contractor — resulting in an $800,000 plus difference between the original contract price, and the low bid the board approved from a Red Oak contractor. After mediation,Trager said that he was pleased to be able to not only make up the difference through mediation but also be held harmless with regard to legal fees for that mediation.
Superintendent says mediation with general contractor is successful
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars hold off Fremont-Mills
- Federal search warrants executed in western, southwestern Iowa
- On the Docket Update: Trial date continued to January for Kimballton man accused of domestic abuse, sexual abuse and kidnapping
- On The Docket: Harlan man's trial on scale theft moved to Dec. 20
- Multi-vehicle accident injures one at 9th and Oak streets Monday
- No Serious Injuries in Fiery Crash
- On the Docket: Lamoni Man Facing Extradition to Kansas on Rape charges
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rush wins first meet title of season
- Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Guthrie County Early Tuesday
- New ticketing policy for high, middle school events
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.