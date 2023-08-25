FFA

Champion Halter Horse

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: CAM FFA Alumni.

Reserve Champion Halter Horse

Lily Barber, CAM FFA. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Rotary.

Champion Game Horse

Lily Barber, CAM FFA. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic FFA Alumni.

Reserve Champion Game Horse

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic FFA Alumni.

Champion Western Pleasure Horse

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: Berg Electric.

Reserve Champion Western Pleasure Horse

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: Stine Seed.

Champion Horse Showmanship

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: Blaine Service LLC.

Champion Horsemanship

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: Iowa State Troopers Association.

Reserve Champion Horsemanship

Lily Barber, CAM FFA. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.

Trophy Sponsor: Barber Family.

Grand Champion High Point Horse

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: Iowa State Troopers Association.

Ribbon results

Showmanship

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, showing Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, showing MJ.

Mare

Purple: Lilly Barber showing MJ.

Gelding

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, showing Beamer.

Pole Bending

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Flag Race

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Trail

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Tandem Bareback

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Ride-a-Buck

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Horsemanship

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Barbeback Equitation

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Western Pleasure

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Egg Race

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.

Barrel Racing

Purple: Lily Barber, on MJ. Lavender: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer.

Keyhole Race

Purple: Lily Barber, on MJ. Lavender: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer.

Ranch Riding

Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.

4-H

Champion Pony

Callie Rudy, Cowpokes. Parents: Chuck and Jill Rudy.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW.

Champion Mare

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.

Trophy Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.

Reserve Champion Mare

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.

Trophy Sponsor: Hunt Brothers – Fred and Nick.

Champion Gelding

Julienne Schutt, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Curt Schutt.

Trophy Sponsor: Carspecken Family.

Reserve Champion Gelding

Landrey DeVore, Washington GEM. Parents: Brad and Lindsey DeVore.

Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Dental Center.

Champion Junior Trail

Shelby Hansen, Cowpokes. Parents: Travis and Sam Hansen.

Trophy Sponsor: In Memory Of Haley Jo Baker.

Champion Intermediate Trail

Drew Barber, Cowpokes. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.

Trophy Sponsor: Dan Miller Family.

Champion Senior Trail

Kaylee Stetzel, Cowpokes. Parents: Koby and Karen Stetzel.

Trophy Sponsor: Rawhiders Saddle Club.

Champion Overall 4-H Showman

Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.

Trophy Sponsor: TLF Farms.

Reserve Champion Overall 4-H Showman

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.

Trophy Sponsor: DeVore Fencing.

Champion Senior Showman

Sydney Becker, Union Leaders. Parents: Trevor and Katherine Becker

Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.

Runner-up Senior Showman

Julienne Schutt, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Curt Schutt.

Trophy Sponsor: Wayne and Kara Victor.

Champion Intermediate Showman

Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.

Trophy Sponsor: Brian and Jennifer Richter Family, in memory of Big E Hoover.

Runner-up Intermediate Showman

Cally Rudy, Cowpokes. Parents: Chuck and Jill Rudy.

Trophy Sponsor: Barber Quarter Horses.

Champion Junior Showman

Alex Jespersen, Cowpokes. Parent: Christy Jespersen.

Trophy Sponsor: Jody Zellmer Memorial.

Reserve Champion Junior Showman

Landrey DeVore, Washington GEM. Parents: Brad and Lindsey DeVore.

Trophy Sponsor: Tim and Corissa Dean.

Ribbon results

Senior Showmanship

Blue: Sydney Becker, showing Dixie. Red: Lilly Barber, showing Apollo; Julienne Schutt, showing Watch Pep Ups Gray; Kaylee Stezel, showing Steve.

Intermediate Showmanship

Purple: Karly Byers, showing Carmen. Lavender: Callie Rudy, showing Opie. Blue: Drew Barber, showing Kings Music. Red: Hade DeVore, showing Leo; Kayedance Sturm, showing Tony.

Junior Showmanship

Blue: Alex Jespersen, showing Jobie. Red: Landrey DeVore, showing JJ; Shelby Hansen, showing Royal.

Ponies Under 58” Gelding

Purple: Callie Rudy, showing Opie.

Horses 58” Or More 2 Years and Under

Purple: Julienne Schutt, showing Heza Win Win.

Horses 58” Or More Mares 3 Years and Older

Purple: Karly Byers, showing PHR Kansas Liz. Lavender: Karly Byers, showing Carmen. Blue: Drew Barber, showing Kings Music; Sydney Becker, showing Dixie.

Horses 58” Or More Geldings 3 Years and Older

Purple: Landrey DeVore, showing JJ. Lavender: Kaylee Stezel, showing Castle. Blue: Lily Barber, shwoing Apollo; Hade DeVore, showing Leo; Landrey DeVore, showing Alex; Landrey DeVore, showing JJ; Shelby Hansen, showing Royal; Alex Jespersen, showing Jobie; Julienne Schutt, showing Watch Pep Us Gray; Aklee Stezel, showing Tal; and Kayedance Sturm, showing Tony.

Flag Race

Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music, 14.48. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray, 19.52. Blue: Karly Byers, on Carmen, 25.45; Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz, 31.83; Hade DeVore, on Leo, 28.24; Landrey DeVore, on Alex, 25.70; Alex Jespersen, on Joble, 23.03; Kayedance Sturm, on Tony, 41.56. Red: Lily Barber, on Apollo, NT; Landrey DeVore, on JJ, NT; and Kalee Stezel, on Tal, NT.

Senior Trail

Purple: Kaylee Stezel, on Tal, 41. Lavender: Lilly Barber, on Apollo, 31.

Intermediate Trail

Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music, 59. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray, 49. Blue: Karly Byers, on Carmen, 29; Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz, 39; Hade DeVore, on Leo, 23; Callie Rudy, on Opie, 37.

Junior Trail

Purple: Shelby Hansen, on Royal, 48. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, on JJ, 30. Blue: Alex Jespersen, on Joble, 29.

In-Hand Trail

Purple: Kaylee Stezel, on Castle, 46.

Senior Bareback Equitation

Red: Kaylee Stetzel, on Steve.

Intermediate Bareback Equitation

Blue: Drew Barber, on Kings Music; Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Red: Karly Byers, on Carmen.

Open Tandem Bareback

Purple: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Lavender: Karly Byers, on Carmen. Blue: Drew Barber, on Kings Music; Sydney Becker, on Dixie.

Senior Pole Bending

Purple: Sydney Becker, on Dixie. Lavender: Lilly Barber, on Apollo. Blue: Kaylee Stetzel, on Tal.

Senior Ride-a-Buck

Purple: Lilly Barber, on Apollo. Lavender: Kaylee Stetzel, on Tal.

Intermediate Ride-a-Buck

Purple: Karly Byers, on Carmen. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Drew Barber, on Kings Music.

Senior Horsemanship

Red: Lilly Barber, with Apollo; Sydney Becker, with Dixie; Kaylee Stetzel, with Tal.

Intermediate Horsemanship

Purple: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray. Lavender: Karly Byers, with Carmen. Blue: Drew Barber, with Kings Music. Red: Hade DeVore, with Leo; Callie Rudy, with Opie; Kayedance Sturm, with Tony.

Junior Horsemanship

Red: Landrey DeVore, with JJ; Alex Jespersen with Jobie.

Intermediate Pole Bending

Purple: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Lavender: Drew Barber, on Kings Music. Blue: Karly Byers, on Carmen; Karly Bayers, on PHR Kansas Liz; Hade DeVore, on Leo; Callie Rudy, on Opie; and Kayedance Sturm, on Tony.

Beginner Walk-Trot Pleasure

Purple: Alex Jespersen, with Jobie. Lavender: Hade DeVore, with Leo.

Senior Ranch Horse Pleasure

Blue: Lilly Barber, with Apollo. Red: Sydney Becker with Dixie; Kaylee Stetzel, with Tal.

Intermediate Ranch Horse Pleasure

Purple: Kayedance Sturm, with Tony. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Drew Byers with Kings Music; Karly Byers, with PHR Kansas Liz.

Ranch Riding

Purple: Lilly Barber, with Apollo. Lavender: Drew Barber, with Kings Music. Blue: Sydney Becker, with Dixie; Karly Byers, with PHR Kansas Liz; Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray.

Western Pleasure Class for Ponies Under 58”

Red: Callie Rudy, with Opie.

Intermediate Western Pleasure

Purple: Karly Byers, with Carmen.

Junior Pole Bending

Purple: Alex Jespersen, with Jobie. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, with Alex. Blue: Landrey DeVore, with JJ.

Junior Western Class for Ponies 58” and Over

Blue: Landrey DeVore, with JJ.

Senior Egg Race

Purple: Kaylee Stetzel, with Tal. Lavender: Lilly Barber, with Apollo.

Intermediate Egg Race

Purple: Karly Byers, with Carmen. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Callie Rudy, with Opie; Drew Barber, with Kings Music; Hade DeVore, with Leo.

Junior Egg Race

Purple: Alex Jespersen, with Jobie. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, with JJ.

Open Costume Class

Purple: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray.

Senior Barrel Racing

Purple: Lily Barber, on Apollo. Lavender: Sydney Becker, on Dixie. Blue: Kaylee Stetzel, on Tal.

Intermediate Barrel Racing

Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz; Hade DeVore, on Leo; Callie Rudy, on Opie; Kayedance Sturm, on Tony.

Junior Barrel Racing

Purple: Landrey DeVore, on Alex. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, on JJ. Blue: Alex Jespersen, on Jobie.

Open Keyhole Race

Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music. Lavender: Karly Byers, on Carmen. Blue: Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz; Hade DeVore, on Leo; Landrey DeVore, on Alex; Landrey DeVore, on JJ; Callie Rudy, on Opie; Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Rally; Kalylee Stetzel, on Tal. Red: Lilly Barber, on Apollo; Kayedance Sturm, on Tony.

