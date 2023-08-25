FFA
Champion Halter Horse
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: CAM FFA Alumni.
Reserve Champion Halter Horse
Lily Barber, CAM FFA. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Rotary.
Champion Game Horse
Lily Barber, CAM FFA. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic FFA Alumni.
Reserve Champion Game Horse
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic FFA Alumni.
Champion Western Pleasure Horse
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: Berg Electric.
Reserve Champion Western Pleasure Horse
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: Stine Seed.
Champion Horse Showmanship
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: Blaine Service LLC.
Champion Horsemanship
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: Iowa State Troopers Association.
Reserve Champion Horsemanship
Lily Barber, CAM FFA. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.
Trophy Sponsor: Barber Family.
Grand Champion High Point Horse
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: Iowa State Troopers Association.
Ribbon results
Showmanship
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, showing Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, showing MJ.
Mare
Purple: Lilly Barber showing MJ.
Gelding
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, showing Beamer.
Pole Bending
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Flag Race
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Trail
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Tandem Bareback
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Ride-a-Buck
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Horsemanship
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Barbeback Equitation
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Western Pleasure
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Egg Race
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Lavender: Lily Barber, on MJ.
Barrel Racing
Purple: Lily Barber, on MJ. Lavender: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer.
Keyhole Race
Purple: Lily Barber, on MJ. Lavender: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer.
Ranch Riding
Purple: Taylor McCreedy, on Beamer. Red: Lily Barber, on MJ.
4-H
Champion Pony
Callie Rudy, Cowpokes. Parents: Chuck and Jill Rudy.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic BPW.
Champion Mare
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.
Trophy Sponsor: Cumberland Telephone Co.
Reserve Champion Mare
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.
Trophy Sponsor: Hunt Brothers – Fred and Nick.
Champion Gelding
Julienne Schutt, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Curt Schutt.
Trophy Sponsor: Carspecken Family.
Reserve Champion Gelding
Landrey DeVore, Washington GEM. Parents: Brad and Lindsey DeVore.
Trophy Sponsor: Atlantic Dental Center.
Champion Junior Trail
Shelby Hansen, Cowpokes. Parents: Travis and Sam Hansen.
Trophy Sponsor: In Memory Of Haley Jo Baker.
Champion Intermediate Trail
Drew Barber, Cowpokes. Parents: TJ and Jess Barber.
Trophy Sponsor: Dan Miller Family.
Champion Senior Trail
Kaylee Stetzel, Cowpokes. Parents: Koby and Karen Stetzel.
Trophy Sponsor: Rawhiders Saddle Club.
Champion Overall 4-H Showman
Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Marty and Shelby McCreedy.
Trophy Sponsor: TLF Farms.
Reserve Champion Overall 4-H Showman
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.
Trophy Sponsor: DeVore Fencing.
Champion Senior Showman
Sydney Becker, Union Leaders. Parents: Trevor and Katherine Becker
Trophy Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone.
Runner-up Senior Showman
Julienne Schutt, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Curt Schutt.
Trophy Sponsor: Wayne and Kara Victor.
Champion Intermediate Showman
Karly Byers, Griswold Clubsters. Parents: Derrick and Tiffany Byers; and Chrissy Kirchner.
Trophy Sponsor: Brian and Jennifer Richter Family, in memory of Big E Hoover.
Runner-up Intermediate Showman
Cally Rudy, Cowpokes. Parents: Chuck and Jill Rudy.
Trophy Sponsor: Barber Quarter Horses.
Champion Junior Showman
Alex Jespersen, Cowpokes. Parent: Christy Jespersen.
Trophy Sponsor: Jody Zellmer Memorial.
Reserve Champion Junior Showman
Landrey DeVore, Washington GEM. Parents: Brad and Lindsey DeVore.
Trophy Sponsor: Tim and Corissa Dean.
Ribbon results
Senior Showmanship
Blue: Sydney Becker, showing Dixie. Red: Lilly Barber, showing Apollo; Julienne Schutt, showing Watch Pep Ups Gray; Kaylee Stezel, showing Steve.
Intermediate Showmanship
Purple: Karly Byers, showing Carmen. Lavender: Callie Rudy, showing Opie. Blue: Drew Barber, showing Kings Music. Red: Hade DeVore, showing Leo; Kayedance Sturm, showing Tony.
Junior Showmanship
Blue: Alex Jespersen, showing Jobie. Red: Landrey DeVore, showing JJ; Shelby Hansen, showing Royal.
Ponies Under 58” Gelding
Purple: Callie Rudy, showing Opie.
Horses 58” Or More 2 Years and Under
Purple: Julienne Schutt, showing Heza Win Win.
Horses 58” Or More Mares 3 Years and Older
Purple: Karly Byers, showing PHR Kansas Liz. Lavender: Karly Byers, showing Carmen. Blue: Drew Barber, showing Kings Music; Sydney Becker, showing Dixie.
Horses 58” Or More Geldings 3 Years and Older
Purple: Landrey DeVore, showing JJ. Lavender: Kaylee Stezel, showing Castle. Blue: Lily Barber, shwoing Apollo; Hade DeVore, showing Leo; Landrey DeVore, showing Alex; Landrey DeVore, showing JJ; Shelby Hansen, showing Royal; Alex Jespersen, showing Jobie; Julienne Schutt, showing Watch Pep Us Gray; Aklee Stezel, showing Tal; and Kayedance Sturm, showing Tony.
Flag Race
Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music, 14.48. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray, 19.52. Blue: Karly Byers, on Carmen, 25.45; Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz, 31.83; Hade DeVore, on Leo, 28.24; Landrey DeVore, on Alex, 25.70; Alex Jespersen, on Joble, 23.03; Kayedance Sturm, on Tony, 41.56. Red: Lily Barber, on Apollo, NT; Landrey DeVore, on JJ, NT; and Kalee Stezel, on Tal, NT.
Senior Trail
Purple: Kaylee Stezel, on Tal, 41. Lavender: Lilly Barber, on Apollo, 31.
Intermediate Trail
Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music, 59. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray, 49. Blue: Karly Byers, on Carmen, 29; Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz, 39; Hade DeVore, on Leo, 23; Callie Rudy, on Opie, 37.
Junior Trail
Purple: Shelby Hansen, on Royal, 48. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, on JJ, 30. Blue: Alex Jespersen, on Joble, 29.
In-Hand Trail
Purple: Kaylee Stezel, on Castle, 46.
Senior Bareback Equitation
Red: Kaylee Stetzel, on Steve.
Intermediate Bareback Equitation
Blue: Drew Barber, on Kings Music; Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Red: Karly Byers, on Carmen.
Open Tandem Bareback
Purple: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Lavender: Karly Byers, on Carmen. Blue: Drew Barber, on Kings Music; Sydney Becker, on Dixie.
Senior Pole Bending
Purple: Sydney Becker, on Dixie. Lavender: Lilly Barber, on Apollo. Blue: Kaylee Stetzel, on Tal.
Senior Ride-a-Buck
Purple: Lilly Barber, on Apollo. Lavender: Kaylee Stetzel, on Tal.
Intermediate Ride-a-Buck
Purple: Karly Byers, on Carmen. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Drew Barber, on Kings Music.
Senior Horsemanship
Red: Lilly Barber, with Apollo; Sydney Becker, with Dixie; Kaylee Stetzel, with Tal.
Intermediate Horsemanship
Purple: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray. Lavender: Karly Byers, with Carmen. Blue: Drew Barber, with Kings Music. Red: Hade DeVore, with Leo; Callie Rudy, with Opie; Kayedance Sturm, with Tony.
Junior Horsemanship
Red: Landrey DeVore, with JJ; Alex Jespersen with Jobie.
Intermediate Pole Bending
Purple: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Lavender: Drew Barber, on Kings Music. Blue: Karly Byers, on Carmen; Karly Bayers, on PHR Kansas Liz; Hade DeVore, on Leo; Callie Rudy, on Opie; and Kayedance Sturm, on Tony.
Beginner Walk-Trot Pleasure
Purple: Alex Jespersen, with Jobie. Lavender: Hade DeVore, with Leo.
Senior Ranch Horse Pleasure
Blue: Lilly Barber, with Apollo. Red: Sydney Becker with Dixie; Kaylee Stetzel, with Tal.
Intermediate Ranch Horse Pleasure
Purple: Kayedance Sturm, with Tony. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Drew Byers with Kings Music; Karly Byers, with PHR Kansas Liz.
Ranch Riding
Purple: Lilly Barber, with Apollo. Lavender: Drew Barber, with Kings Music. Blue: Sydney Becker, with Dixie; Karly Byers, with PHR Kansas Liz; Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray.
Western Pleasure Class for Ponies Under 58”
Red: Callie Rudy, with Opie.
Intermediate Western Pleasure
Purple: Karly Byers, with Carmen.
Junior Pole Bending
Purple: Alex Jespersen, with Jobie. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, with Alex. Blue: Landrey DeVore, with JJ.
Junior Western Class for Ponies 58” and Over
Blue: Landrey DeVore, with JJ.
Senior Egg Race
Purple: Kaylee Stetzel, with Tal. Lavender: Lilly Barber, with Apollo.
Intermediate Egg Race
Purple: Karly Byers, with Carmen. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Callie Rudy, with Opie; Drew Barber, with Kings Music; Hade DeVore, with Leo.
Junior Egg Race
Purple: Alex Jespersen, with Jobie. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, with JJ.
Open Costume Class
Purple: Julienne Schutt, with Watch Pep Us Gray.
Senior Barrel Racing
Purple: Lily Barber, on Apollo. Lavender: Sydney Becker, on Dixie. Blue: Kaylee Stetzel, on Tal.
Intermediate Barrel Racing
Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music. Lavender: Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Gray. Blue: Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz; Hade DeVore, on Leo; Callie Rudy, on Opie; Kayedance Sturm, on Tony.
Junior Barrel Racing
Purple: Landrey DeVore, on Alex. Lavender: Landrey DeVore, on JJ. Blue: Alex Jespersen, on Jobie.
Open Keyhole Race
Purple: Drew Barber, on Kings Music. Lavender: Karly Byers, on Carmen. Blue: Karly Byers, on PHR Kansas Liz; Hade DeVore, on Leo; Landrey DeVore, on Alex; Landrey DeVore, on JJ; Callie Rudy, on Opie; Julienne Schutt, on Watch Pep Us Rally; Kalylee Stetzel, on Tal. Red: Lilly Barber, on Apollo; Kayedance Sturm, on Tony.