Atlantic Police Officer on Leave

By Jeff Lundquist/NT Publisher

In February, Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the oath of office to Atlantic police officer Anthony Snyder. Snyder is currently on leave due to charges by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office on misconduct in office and perjury.

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

ATLANTIC — An Atlantic police officer has been put on paid administrative leave after being arrested on charges for misconduct in office and perjury while working for another department.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos