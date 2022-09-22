ATLANTIC — An Atlantic police officer has been put on paid administrative leave after being arrested on charges for misconduct in office and perjury while working for another department.
Atlantic officer on leave after misconduct, perjury charges filed
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
