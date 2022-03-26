AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School Board approved teachers salaries for next year at a 3.27 percent increase. Superintendent Eric Trager said the district’s non-certified staff will receive a $1 per hour raise.
The board also approved bonuses for licensed staff that were not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses.
“There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that,” he said, noting that there was a “pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher,” and the district’s school counselors didn’t qualify, along with some other positions, like the school social worker and teacher leaders.
He said the board also approved that bonus for those who didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus.
Trager said the salary increases were completed and contracts were going out.
“We’re excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year,” he said.
While he thanked Governor Reynolds for her new apprenticeship program, he said the problem for small districts like Audubon was being able to find enough people to qualify for the grants, because the district would have to have 10 people willing to go through the apprenticeship program — and might only have two or three.
The Rural Schools Advocates of Iowa have helped make it possible for smaller schools, he said, through a partnership with Western Governor’s Rural School Advocates of Iowa. The group was going to do a consortium of schools that are members of RSAI and “that’s going to allow our folks to take advantage of that,” he said.
Three new hires were also approved: Katie Boehm as an elementary teacher, Jacob Privia for middle school and high school PE and Abbygail Stedham for high school math.