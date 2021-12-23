Harlan Police
Arrests
Dec. 14 — Phillip Michael Houston, 35, of Walnut, was arrested on an active Pottawattamie County warrant.
Dec. 18 — Christy Lynn Horschar, 40, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested following a traffic stop. Horschar was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to have a valid DL.
Accidents
On Dec. 16 Alan Schmitz of Harlan was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200, just behind a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Matthew Berney of Neola, at the intersection of 19th and Pine Street. Berney backed into Schmitz’s vehicle, not seeing him. Berney’s trailer hitch struck Schmitz’s vehicle causing minor damage.