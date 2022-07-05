AUDUBON - On June 21, Payton Thomas Watzke, 36, of Audubon, was arrested on drug and sexual exploitation charges, after an investigation from Aug. 9, 2021, when an officer was called in to assist a juvenile.
The Audubon Police filed five criminal complaints, but two were not filed due to no probable cause.
The charges were Count 1- drug distribution to a person under 18. The officer was dispatched to find a minor, and after interviewing the minor it was discovered the minor had been picked up at the minor's residence by the defendant, who knew at the time that the minor was 16. The minor was taken to the hospital for excessive sweating and difficulties breathing. Medical records showed the minor's system had MDMA (Ecstasy) and Amphetamine in it.
Count 2- possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent; the officer obtained a search warrant and searched the defendant's residence, finding methamphetamine.
Count 3- telephone dissemination of obscene materials to a minor; on July 29, 2021 between 1:46 and 2:17 p.m. the defendant sent a minor an image of nude/obscene material.
Count 4- purchase/possession of depiction of minor in sex act, first offense, on July 29, 2021 between 11:37 a.m. and 1:46 p.m. the defendant received an image from a minor depicting nude or obscene materials. On Aug. 9, 2021 an officer obtained a search warrant to seize electronics, finding images in the defendant's Facebook messages.
Count 5- sexual exploitation of a minor, cause to engage in an act, on July 29, 2021, during the same time frame, the defendant sent messages asking for naked pictures from the minor.
On May 27 an order to issue an arrest warrant for the defendant on counts 1-3 with Counts 4-5 dismissed without prejudice for failure to establish probably cause.
The warrant was served, and the defendant appeared via phone call on June 21. Counsel was appointed at state expense on that day as well, and on June 30 dates for an arraignment and trial were set. The arraignment will be Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m. and the trial on Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m.