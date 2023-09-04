ATLANTIC - Firefighters with Marne, Atlantic, Anita, Brayton and Exira were called out to fight ditch fires along Interstate 80 around 5 p.m. Sunday that, with southerly winds over 15 miles per hour, had spread into corn and bean fields.
The fires were located between the 57 and 61 mile markers on westbound Interstate 80, starting as ditch fires and spreading into the corn and bean fields.
The firefighters from the five departments were able to contain the fire about 90 minutes later.
No cause was reported at the time, and no injuries were reported.