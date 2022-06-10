CASS COUNTY - The trial on murder and child endangerment case involving Alison Dorsey has been moved up from starting on June 20 to Dec. 5.
Judge Amy L. Zacharias filed the order for continuance on Thursday, after it was requested by Dorsey's counsel and resisted by the state's attorney, Monty Platz.
The trial has also had a change of venue: it will be held in Pottawattamie County instead of Cass County.
Dorsey was charged with murder in the first degree, a Class A Felony and child endangerment - death, after an infant died in her care in October 2019. An earlier trial held in 2021 ended in a deadlocked jury.