The 2022 Cass County Fair King and Queen were crowned Thursday night in front of a full house at the Fair Grounds. This year's King is Bryan York son of Dave and Kristy York and member of the Bear Grove Blazers/Atlantic FFA. Keira Olson was crowned Queen and she is the daughter of Kate and Jon Olson and member of the Pleasant Noble United/Griswold FFA.

