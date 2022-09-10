ANITA – Iowa Connections Academy, a tuition free online public school serving students in grades K-12, began its 2022-2023 school year today under the leadership of Chris Moser, who was recently appointed principal of the virtual school. With 10 years of experience operating in Iowa, the school currently serves roughly 800 students from cities and towns throughout the state.
About Iowa Connections Academy
Iowa Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12 throughout Iowa. Iowa Connections Academy is accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. The school opened in 2012 and operates in partnership with CAM Community School District. Iowa Connections Academy offers a uniquely engaging, high-quality education experience through a safe, social learning environment that helps students how they learn best. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit the school’s website.
