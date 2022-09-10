About Iowa Connections Academy

Iowa Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12 throughout Iowa. Iowa Connections Academy is accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. The school opened in 2012 and operates in partnership with CAM Community School District. Iowa Connections Academy offers a uniquely engaging, high-quality education experience through a safe, social learning environment that helps students how they learn best. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit the school’s website.