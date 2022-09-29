LVNV Funding Vs James Melvin Butcher SCSC016597 (CASS)
The plaintiff demanded $3,797.27 plus court costs. An order for judgement was filed on Aug. 24, the defendant must pay that amount with interest and court costs.
Berg Electric Llc Vs Jeffery And Amy Schaaf 04151 SCSC016615 (CASS)
The plaintiff demanded $1,518.27 plus court costs. Certificate of service returned as unclaimed.
Griswold Comm. School District Vs. Thomas Dunkle Case: 04151 SCSC016616 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $1,000 plus court costs. Notice sent to defendant.
Tracy Ollinger Vs Cory Offerman Case: 04151 SCSC016617 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $442.84 plus court cases. A hearing was held on Sept. 27 at 10:15 a.m. No order of disposition was filed to date.
Crown Asset Management Vs Lori Muller Case: 04151 SCSC016618 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $1,217.12 plus court costs. On Aug. 31, the plaintiff dismisses the action with prejudice.
Veridian Credit Union Vs Derrick Fulton Case: 04151 SCSC016619 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $875.22. No order of disposition was filed to date.
Citibank, N.A. Vs Mindy J Jacobsen Case: 04151 SCSC016620 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $2,875.03 plus court costs. The plaintiff dismissed the action.
LVNV Funding Vs Korrin Paul Case: 04151 SCSC016621 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $803.90 plus court costs. The plaintiff dismisssed the claim.
Lindsay Hogueison Vs Derek Knudsen Case: 04151 SCSC016622 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $621.80 plus court costs. The defendant filed that the claim was denied. A hearing was held on Sept. 20. The plaintiff’s counsel finds it necessary to ad another defendant to the case. The trial of this matter was continued to Oct. 21.
Midland Credit Vs Rawn George Case: 04151 SCSC016623 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $1,408.94 and court costs. The defendant was served, and no order of disposition was filed yet.
Camblin Plumbing & Heating Vs Katrina Shotwell Case: 04151 SCSC016624 (CASS)
The plaintiff demands $330.73 and count costs. Defendent was served. No order of disposition was filed to date.