Audubon Police
Arrests
On June 23, Jeremy Alen George of Audubon was cited for dog-at-large.
On July 1, an officer responded to a complaint of young juveniles riding around in a golf cart. The officer made contact with an 11-year-old juvenile driving a golf cart. A further investigation into the incident revealed that the owner was not aware of golf cart was taken from their property. The juvenile was charged with theft 2nd Degree and released to parents.
On July 26, Sheri Lynn Mutum of Audubon was arrested on a warrant of probation violation.
On On July 27, a search warrant was executed in a drug investigation. Bobby Lee Stevens of Audubon was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, Tristin Lee River Stevens arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense.
On Aug. 1, Heather Marie Larson was cited for dog at large x2.
On Aug. 4, Heather Marie Larson was cited for dog at large.
Carroll County On Aug. 24, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student, on a moped, ran into a car. No further information was available. Adair County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
On Aug. 14, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chloe Josphine Hagle, 23, of Creston, for OWI, first offense. Hagle was cited and released.
On Aug. 14, Stuart Police arrested Jereamy Lee Rice, 44, of Stuart, for driving while barred. Rice was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 15, Stuart Police arrested Jessica Lyn Pop, 41, of Salem, Ore., for drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pop was held on $25,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 15, Stuart Police arrested Thomas W Culwell, 61, of Las Vegas, Nev., for possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of prohibited acts -prescription drugs violation, and possession of a controlled substance. Culwell was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 15, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Dean Michelson, 29, of Creston, due to an arrest warrant. Michelson was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 16, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Richard Berendes, 45, of Red Oak, for contempt-any other act. Berendes was serving balance of his sentence.
On Aug. 16, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Gerald Keoppel, 52, of Adair, due to an outside warrant. Keoppel was turned over directly to a Cass County deputy.
On Aug. 16, Adair Police arrested Andrew David Potrepka, 31, of Southington, Conn., for eluding - speed 25 over limit and possession of controlled substance. Potrepka was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 18, Stuart Police arrested Bianca Denise Cruz, 31, of Detroit, Mich., due to two outside warrants. Cruz was held $6,000 cash or surety.
Criminal Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
On Aug. 18, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol arrested Autumn Marie Six, 21, of Adel, for OWI, first offense. Six was cited and released.
On Aug. 18, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol arrested Keegan Michael Miller, 20, of Adel, for OWI, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was cited and released.
On Aug. 18, Greenfield Police arrested James Edward Lyman, 61, of Greenfield for assault with bodily injury. Lyman was cited and released.
On Aug. 18, Greenfield Police arrested Kristina Marie Johnson, 41, of Stuart, for assault with bodily injury. Johnson was released on own recognizance.
On Aug. 20, troopers at the Iowa State Patrol arrested Bradley Gene Olsen, 40, of Hancock, due to an arrest warrant. Olsen was held on no bond and held for Decatur County.
On Aug. 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Phillip Faulkner, Jr., 40, of Casey, for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control and striking fixtures upon a highway. Faulkner was cited and released.
On Aug. 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Louis Walker, 40, of Adair, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was cited and released.
Harlan Police
Arrests
On Aug. 11, Brett Jay Crippen, 33, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Crippen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended.
On Aug. 14, Winston Joseph Leal, 30, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Leal was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
Accidents
Upon arrival there was a white Jeep parked parallel along 6th Street, a short distance away from a mailbox that had been struck by the Jeep. After speaking with the driver, she explained she was delivering mail and hit the mailbox.
Aug. 8 - Michael Cooper, of Persia, driving a Javelin 7470-8 was traveling west on 7th Street. Jill Rudy, of Atlantic, driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado, entered the roadway from the stop sign to travel south on Market Street. Cooper’s vehicle struck Rudy’s Silverado, causing functional damage to both vehicles.
Aug. 11 - Tela Schwery, of Panama, driving a 2010 Mercury Milan, was north bound on 9th Street and was stopped at the intersection of Pine. She proceeded into the intersection and struck the driver side of a 2016 Nissan Maxima, driven by Susan Jensen of Harlan, which was west bound on Pine. This caused damage to both units in those areas.