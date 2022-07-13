Update: Daniel Duranceau, of Atlantic, charged with simple assault for allegedly putting an individual in a chokehold, has a pretrial conference set for July 19 and a non-jury trial set for Aug. 2.
In online court records, Assistant Police Chief Paul Wood was dispatched to a location on Locust Street on June 4, and spoke Jesse Kinser who had been playing catch with a football. The football went over his head, hit a vehicle and landed in a yard. Kinser went to get the football, and the defendant grabbed him and put him in a chokehold. Wood observed red marks on Kinser's left arm and the Duranceau was charged with simple assault. A no-contact order has been ordered restricting Duranceau from contacting Jesse Kinser and all immediate family members.
Duranceau was also charged with simple assault for allegedly bumping his chest into another individual, throwing her off balance on May 24 and causing her to loose her balance and step into mud. This incident also resulted in a simple assault charge, and a no contact order for the victim, Deborah Sarver and her immediate family with the exception of her daughter, Tanya Dureanceau.
A pretrial conference in this case is set for July 19, with a non-jury trial set for Aug. 2 as well.