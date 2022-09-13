State Of Iowa versus Rebecca Klinghammer: Klinghammer was charged with operating while under the influence, second offense, driving while barred, interfering with official acts, inflicting bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury on April 28, after officers were investigating a possible OWI. She became combative, had to be restrained and bit an officer on his forearm, breaking the skin. She had to be restrained multiple times, and was at one point kicking at an officer’s head and in the patrol car. Her original trial date was set for Aug. 23, but a request for continuance was made, and her arraignment was continued to July. She pled not guilty and a second continuance was filed, with her trial date then set for Sept. 27. On Aug. 29 another request for a continuance was filed, and her retrial conference was continued to Sept. 19.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support.
A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Adair police chief on leave due to FBI and ATF searches
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Two top 10 finishes for Griswold's Dorscher
- Audubon County natives come back to Exira to open business
- On The Docket Updates
- Iowa Connections Academy students return for 2022-23 school year with new principal
- Special Olympics Iowa is bringing the Thunder to Atlantic
- PREP FOOTBALL: Exira-EHK gets big 'W'
- Crane Collapse
- FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans look to continue win streak vs. Shenandoah
- TS Ag Finance announces new Senior Vice President
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.