State Of Iowa versus Rebecca Klinghammer: Klinghammer was charged with operating while under the influence, second offense, driving while barred, interfering with official acts, inflicting bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury on April 28, after officers were investigating a possible OWI. She became combative, had to be restrained and bit an officer on his forearm, breaking the skin. She had to be restrained multiple times, and was at one point kicking at an officer’s head and in the patrol car. Her original trial date was set for Aug. 23, but a request for continuance was made, and her arraignment was continued to July. She pled not guilty and a second continuance was filed, with her trial date then set for Sept. 27. On Aug. 29 another request for a continuance was filed, and her retrial conference was continued to Sept. 19.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support.

A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos