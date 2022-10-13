State Of Iowa Vs Trenton L Rittenhouse, Case: 04151 STA0047681 (CASS)

Trenton L Rittenhouse - charged with speeding 55 or under zone (6-10 over), a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court and fined $149.88.

State Of Iowa Vs Terry Edson Brockway, Case: 04151 STA0047684 (CASS)

Terry Edson Brockway - charged with speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over) - a scheduled violation, was found guilty through a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $233.25.

State Of Iowa Vs Logan Allen Russell, Case: 04151 STA0047779 (CASS)

Logan Allen Russell - charged with angling laws, under minimum length or weight - a scheduled violation, was found guilty by the court and fined $106.75.

State Of Iowa Vs Dalton Lee Clark, Case: 04151 STA0047780 (CASS)

Dalton Lee Clark - charged with fishing and hunting, no license, over $20 but under $40, a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court and fined $175.75

State Of Iowa Vs Mayki Alexander Gomez Martinez, Case: 04151 STA0047791 (CASS)

Mayki Alexander Gomez Martinez - charged with operation without registration card or plate, a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court and fined $175.75

State Of Iowa Vs Caitlyn Lorraine Stokes, Case: 04151 STA0047792 (CASS)

Caitlyn Lorraine Stokes - charged with speeding over 55 zone (6 through 10 over), a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court and fined $149.88

State Of Iowa Vs Nathanel Lee Porter, Case: 04151 STA0047794 (CASS)

Nathanel Lee Porter - charged with operation without registration card or plate, a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court and fined $175.75

State Of Iowa Vs Xachariah M Hinson, Case: 04151 NTA0047798 (CASS)

Xachariah M Hinson - charged with DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, a non-scheduled violation - was found guilty in a negotiated, voluntary plea, and fined $429.10

State Of Iowa Vs Xachariah M Hinson, Case: 04151 STA0047799 (CASS)

Xachariah M Hinson - charged with failure to maintain registration plate, a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court and fined $106.75

State Of Iowa Vs John J Mcgraw 3rd, Case: 04151 STA0047805 (CASS)

John J McGraw - charged with failure to maintain control, a scheduled violation - was found guilty through negotiated or voluntary plea, and fined $210.25

State Of Iowa Vs Elizabeth Ellen Kean, Case: 04151 STA0047808 (CASS)

Elizabeth Ellen Kean - charged with speeding over 55 zone (6-10 over) a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court and fined $149.88

State Of Iowa Vs Josefina Garcia Perez, Case: 04151 STA0047816 (CASS)

Josefina Garcia Perez - charged with speeding over 55 zone (6 through 10 over), a scheduled violation - was found guilty by the court, and fined $149.88