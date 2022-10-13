State Of Iowa Vs Trenton L Rittenhouse, Case: 04151 STA0047681 (CASS)
Trenton L Rittenhouse — charged with speeding 55 or under zone (6-10 over), a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court and fined $149.88.
State Of Iowa Vs Terry Edson Brockway, Case: 04151 STA0047684 (CASS) Terry Edson Brockway — charged with speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over) — a scheduled violation, was found guilty through a negotiated/voluntary plea and fined $233.25.
State Of Iowa Vs Logan Allen Russell, Case: 04151 STA0047779 (CASS)Logan Allen Russell — charged with angling laws, under minimum length or weight — a scheduled violation, was found guilty by the court and fined $106.75.
State Of Iowa Vs Dalton Lee Clark, Case: 04151 STA0047780 (CASS)Dalton Lee Clark — charged with fishing and hunting, no license, over $20 but under $40, a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court and fined $175.75
State Of Iowa Vs Mayki Alexander Gomez Martinez, Case: 04151 STA0047791 (CASS)Mayki Alexander Gomez Martinez — charged with operation without registration card or plate, a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court and fined $175.75
State Of Iowa Vs Caitlyn Lorraine Stokes, Case: 04151 STA0047792 (CASS)Caitlyn Lorraine Stokes — charged with speeding over 55 zone (6 through 10 over), a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court and fined $149.88
State Of Iowa Vs Nathanel Lee Porter, Case: 04151 STA0047794 (CASS)Nathanel Lee Porter — charged with operation without registration card or plate, a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court and fined $175.75
State Of Iowa Vs Xachariah M Hinson, Case: 04151 NTA0047798 (CASS)
Xachariah M Hinson — charged with DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, a non-scheduled violation — was found guilty in a negotiated, voluntary plea, and fined $429.10
State Of Iowa Vs Xachariah M Hinson, Case: 04151 STA0047799 (CASS)
Xachariah M Hinson — charged with failure to maintain registration plate, a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court and fined $106.75
State Of Iowa Vs John J Mcgraw 3rd, Case: 04151 STA0047805 (CASS)
John J McGraw — charged with failure to maintain control, a scheduled violation — was found guilty through negotiated or voluntary plea, and fined $210.25
State Of Iowa Vs Elizabeth Ellen Kean, Case: 04151 STA0047808 (CASS)
Elizabeth Ellen Kean — charged with speeding over 55 zone (6-10 over) a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court and fined $149.88
State Of Iowa Vs Josefina Garcia Perez, Case: 04151 STA0047816 (CASS)
Josefina Garcia Perez — charged with speeding over 55 zone (6 through 10 over), a scheduled violation — was found guilty by the court, and fined $149.88