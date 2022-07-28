State of Iowa versus Scott Hallie Joseph Downer, AGCR017040 (CASS)
Original charge - driving while barred, am aggravated misdemeanor on June 3; Criminal complaint filed on June 7 by the Iowa State Patrol Post 3. The criminal complaint says on June 3 at about 3:24 p.m. Downer was driving northbound on Olive, at Seventh Street, and had excessive window tint and no front license plate. Upon running the plate, Downer showed a driving status of barred. He was taken to the Cass County jail, fingerprinted, cited and released. An order for arraignment wasfiled on July 12. Arraignment was set for Aug. 29, the pretrial conference is Sept. 19 and trial on Sept. 27. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were entered July 14.
State of Iowa versus Scott Hallie Joseph Downer, AGCR017041 (CASS)
Original charge - driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, on June 8; The criminal complaint was filed on June 8; Downer was driving a black Dodge Ram at about 6:12 a.m. with excessive window tint and no front license plate. He was asked if he had his form 431009 - he said he had not, and was in the process of getting it. He was arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail. An order for arraignment was filed on July 14, with arraignment on Aug. 29; Pretrial conference on Sept. 19 and the jury trial on Sept. 27. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on July 14.
State of Iowa versus Lloyd William Cron, AGCR017048 (CASS)
Original charge was driving while barred, for an offense dated June 17, an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on June 20; A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4, and an order to appoint counsel at state expense on July 19.
State of Iowa versus Chad Richard Faaborg, FECR017051 (CASS)
Original charge: sexual abuse third degree - a class c felony - for an incident on June 16. The criminal complaint was filed on June 21, by the Cass County Sheriff. On June 16 a patient reported that she had an appointment with Dr. Chad Faabor at his practice in Anita. She reported that during her appointment, Faaborg went under her clothing and fondled her, and performed a sex act on her, without her permission. A preliminary hearing was set for July 14. A no contact order was filed on June 29. An order for arraignment was filed July 13, with the arraignment set for Aug. 22, Pretrial conference on Sept. 12 and trial on Sept. 27.
State of Iowa versus Cristian Alexander Mata, FECR017056 (CASS)
Original charges: burglary third degree (a class d felony), theft second degree (a class d felony) from an offense dated June 5. The criminal complaints were filed on June 27 by the Cass County Sheriff.
On Count 1, the complaint says Mata committed burglary by entering an occupied structure on Willow Street, without right, license or privilege to do so, while having the intent to commit a felony, assault or theft. The items taken were include, but are not limited to, firearms, a gun cabinet, a set of Texas longhorns, coins, longbows, and other items not listed.
Cristian Mata and Corbin logemann reportedly broke into the residence and stole the items. A search warrant was issued for the residence of Logemann and Mata, and deputies recovered numerous items that had been stolen from the home on Willow Street including nine firearms, two pellet guns, a gun cabinet, a gun shelf and three longbows. A neighbor showed Logemann and Mata unloading the stolen items from Logemann's vehicle on surveillance video.
On Count 2, Mata took property having a value over $1,500 but less than $10,000.
Logemann and Mata admitted to breaking in to the residence on Willow, and taking the items.
A surety bond was posted, and counsel was appointed at State expense. A preliminary hearing was set for July 14. Attorney Kyle J. McGinn withdrew as Mata's counsel. R. Timothy Jeffrey was appointed as Mata's new counsel on June 28, but the next day asked to withdraw as counsel because he represented a co-defendant in the case. Patricia Scheinhost was appointed as Mata's new counsel. Arraignment was set on Aug. 22, pre-trial conference was set for Sept. 12, and trial date set for Sept. 27.
State of Iowa versus Corbin Ray Logemann, FECR017057 (CASS)
Original charges: burglary third degree (a class d felony), theft second degree (a class d felony) from an offense dated June 5. Criminal complaints were filed by the Cass County Sheriff, and a $5,000 surety bond was posted.
Count 1: As in Mata's report, Logemann also broke into the residence on Willow Street. Items were taken from the house and later found when deputies executed a search of Logemann and Mata's residence. During post-Miranda interviews, the defendant admitted breaking into the house and taking objects. A video surveillance tape from a neighbor showed Logemann, Mata and others unloading the stolen items from Logemann's car to their residence. A preliminary hearing was set for July 14. Arraignment was set for Aug. 22; Pretrial conference set for Sept. 12 and trial for Sept 27.