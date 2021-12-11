Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Dec. 10, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Karns, 43, of Wiota, on a warrant for violation of a protective order. Karns was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held, pending release by bond or on his own recognizance.
On Dec. 8, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Bahney, 67, of Austin, Texas, for OWI First Offense. Bahney was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
On Dec. 7, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lisa Sivard, 34, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for controlled substance violations. Sivard was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and later released with time served.
Accident
On Dec. 5, at approximately 6:52 a.m. deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident in Griswold on Main Street / Highway 92. A 2019 Chevrolet Spark being operated by Randall Myers, of Griswold, was traveling West on Main Street / Highway 92. The operator leaned over to pick something up, causing the vehicle to veer rightward. This vehicle struck a legally parked 2009 Ford F150 owned by Ross Baier, of Atlantic. No injuries were reported during this accident. The 2019 Chevrolet Spark received approximately $6,000 worth of damage and the 2009 Ford F150 also received approximately $6,000 worth of damage.