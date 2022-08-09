CLARINDA - An Adams County man faces assault and sexual abuse charges. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Alan Blake, 50, of Corning on Saturday for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Page County.
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
