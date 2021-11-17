CASS COUNTY - A new trial date has been set for Alison Dorsey, charged with murder in the first degree and child endangerment death, according to on line court records.
The new trial date was set for Jan. 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
After her first trial in Cass County resulted in a mistrial on Nov. 4,
Dorsey was charged after a child in her care on Oct. 7, 2019 was unresponsive, had difficulties breathing and went limp. CPR was administered, but the child died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
A motion for change of venue was filed Nov. 16, but as of Wednesday (today)there is no word on whether or not that will be granted.
Her counsel, DeShawn Lee Bird-Sell will not defend her this time around, and a motion to apply for counsel was filed Nov. 17. No new counsel has been announced as of Wednesday.