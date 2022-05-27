Due to the virus outbreak the Cass County Board of Supervisors and elected County Officials would like to advise the public of some changes they will notice when conducting business at the courthouse. In the interest of the health of the public as well as that of our employees the following guidelines are in place effective immediately.
First, for those that are unaware, many county services can be accessed online rather than actually coming to the courthouse. Many drivers license functions, fine payments, etc. are quickly handled either online or by mail. We strongly encourage people to utilize these avenues rather than public exposure whenever possible. If you are unsure if you need to come to the courthouse, please call ahead and you will be given the status of the service you are seeking.
When entering the courthouse as necessary, you may find some office doors closed with tables outside of the office. Simply knock on the door and someone will come to the door and help you.
No non-essential services such as genealogy research will be accessible until further notice.
No visitors or non-essential personnel will be allowed in the Cass County Jail.
If you desire to contact a specific official or department head please go to www.atlanticiowa.com and click on the link labeled Cass County and the department head list. Clicking on the name will generate an email to that specific official.