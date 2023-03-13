Midland Credit Vs Rawn George
Small Claims original notice was filed Aug. 24; The order for judgement was filed Feb. 2. As the defendant has not answered, it was ordered that the defendant pay $1,408.94 with an interest rate of 6.78 percent from Feb. 2, along with court costs.
LVNV Funding Vs Stephanie Clark
Small claims original notice was filed Nov. 9. Since the defendant failed to answer, it was ordered that the defendant pay $688.31 with an interest rate of 6.78% from Feb. 7, along with court costs.
Richard Barnholdt Et Al Richard Nichols, Et Al
Small Claims original notice was filed Dec. 5. The case is set to go to a non-jury trial at 10 a.m. on March 17.
Credit Management Services, Inc. Vs Daniel Barber
Small Claims original notice was filed Dec. 6 with an order for judgement on Jan. 31. The amount was $2,478.66 plus 5 % in the amount of $85.76 and court costs of $142.55 plus post judgement interest at the rate of 6.78 % from the date of rendition of judgement.
Credit Management Services, Inc. Vs Christina Miller
Small Claims original notice was filed Dec. 6 with an order for judgement on Jan. 31 in the amount of $2,084 with pre-judgement interest of 5 % in the amount of $126.22, and court costs in the amount of $164.78 plus post judgement interest of 6.78% from the date of rendition of judgement.
Revco Solutions Inc. Vs Zoe Ruhl
Small claims original notice was filed on Dec. 8, and the case was dismissed with prejudice on Jan. 25.
Midland Credit Vs Thomas Curtis
The small claims original notice was filed on Dec. 16 and an order for judgement and since the defendant failed to respond, the court ordered the defendant shall pay in the amount of $721.21 with interest at the rate of 6.78 percent, from the 25th day of January, and court costs.
21st Century Cooperative Vs Bill McCrory
Small claims original notice was filed on Jan. 4 and later sent on to Bill McCrory
MM Finance Vs Arthur Holloway
Another judgement was filed on Jan. 10 and was ordered to pay $465 in original judgement, $160 for court costs, with a 6.78 %;
Unifund CCR LLC Vs Aaron Steffens
Small Claims original notice was filed Nov. 10.
$1,865.08 plus interest and Sheriff’s fees of $96.50 was ordered to be garnished.
21st Century Cooperative Vs Jeff Buboltz
Small claims original notice was filed Jan. 25, and the case was dismissed without prejudice.