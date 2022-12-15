DES MOINES - Bradley Wendt, 46, the Adair Chief of Police, was indicted on Dec. 14 by a federal grand jury for unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns.
According to the indictment, Wendt used his position as chief of police to acquire machine guns for the Adair Police Department, for his gun store and for Williams Contracting LLC, a federal firearms licensee operated by Robert Williams, 46, a friend of his in Manning.
If convicted, Wendt faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. Williams faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.
Wendt reportedly acquired 10 machine guns for the Adair Police, later reselling those guns at a significant profit. He also acquired 13 machine guns for his Denison-based gun store, BW Outfitters, through false statements to the ATF, claiming the guns were being demonstrated by the Adair Police department for potential purchase in the future.
Wendt has been police chief in Adair, a city of 791 people, since July 2, 2018. The department has two full time police officers, including Wendt, generally with only one officer on duty at a given time.
Wendt has also operated two firearms supply stores and federal firearms licensees, one in Anita and one in Denison, which has a Special Occupational Tax (SOT) which allows it to, in certain circumstances, to possess and deal in machine guns regulated by the National Firearms Act.
The indictment said he had used his position as police chief to obtain machine guns not lawfully available by the public. In addition to the 10 machine guns purchased for the police department and the 13 for BW Outfitters, he also wrote 22 letters requesting a demonstration of 52 total machine guns for potential purchase by the police department, with about 27 of those guns transferred and acquired by FFL-SOTs other than BW Outfitters.
In total he purchased 10 machine guns for the Adair police; attempted to purchase an additional 15, and also requested the demonstration of 65 for the department.
He sold several of the machine guns registered to the Adair police at a profit, rented out guns registered to the department and BW Outfitters to the public, and intended to later sell the machine guns registered to BW Outfitters for significant personal profit.
Williams, who owns Williams Contracting LLC, based in Manning, is a friend of Wendt’s, and the company became an FFL-SOT in August, 2020. He began to obtain machine guns through false demonstration letters signed by Wendt, obtaining 10 machine guns, purportedly for demonstration to the Adair Police department, intending to later sell the guns at significant personal profit.
Federal law prohibits the possession, transfer and importation of fully automatic machine guns manufactured after 1986, and the ATF administers and enforcers federal machine gun laws.
Wendt and Williams are charged with Count 1 - conspiracy to make false statements to and defraud the ATF; Counts 2-3 - false statements to the ATF - purchase law letters; Counts 4-16 false statements to the ATF - demonstration law letters; Counts 17-19, false statements to the ATF - demonstration law letters; Count 20 - illegal possession of machine gun.
The grand jury finds that Wendt, upon conviction alleged in Counts 1-20, and Williams, upon conviction in counts 1, 17, 18 and 19, will forfeit to the United States, “all firearms, magazines and ammunition involved in the commission of said offensives.”
An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The investigation remains ongoing.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mikaela Shotwell and Ryan Leemkuil are prosecuting the case.